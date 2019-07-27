Parkrun round-up: Flying the flag for Norfolk Day!

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 27th July 2019. Picture: Melanie Sturman/Graham Wade Melanie Sturman/Graham Wade

Parkrun clubs celebrated Norfolk Day in style at the weekend, as Chris Lakey reports

Thetford

First-timers dominated at a soggy Norfolk Day parkrun, with Billericay Striders RC's Crispian Bloomfield finishing in 16 minutes and 34 seconds.

Second was Mark Hodgkinson, of South Leeds Lakers, in 18:05, with Thetford AC's Kevin Vaughan third, half a minute behind. Leading women's runner was another first-timer, Katy Sparrow, of Team Balancise, in 21:13, with Thetford's Sabine Schaefer second, in 22:10.

The weather failed to dampen anyone's mood and 242 runners and walkers took part as the group celebrated the day with the county flag, black and yellow themed dress, balloons and flags. Jennie Chamberlain celebrated her 200th parkrun and her husband Colin completed his 150th. Kelly McGill and Wes Byford completed their 50th parkruns.

Volunteers: Alison Morton, Allan Talbot, Bethany Brighton, Beverleigh Gallagher, Coralie Evans, Gill Munday, Graham Wade, Jean Stewart, Jeanette McLoughlin, John Munday, Marilyn Dawn Cole, Melanie Sturman, Mick Colledge, Myra Day, Richard Furness, Samuel Fleet, Sharon Nash, Suzanne Fleet, Terry Patrick.

Loch Neaton

Two first-timers from Northampton Road Runners took the honours.

Daniel Cook was first in 18:09, with Rosanna Andrews second in 19:52. Another first-timer, Jason Tuttle, was third in 29:19, while the next three home all recorded PBs - Luke Pavey (20:47), running his 50th parkrun, was fourth, followed by Lewis Wilkins (21:54) and James Gulliver (22:04). Second women's runner over the line was Zoe Jones, of Wymondham AC, in 23:17.

Volunteers: Becky Walton, Beryl Bunning, Bonnie Robertson, Carol Wooler, Dionne Minns, Harrison Bunning, Heather Gubb, Ian Edwards, Ian Hinchliffe, Izzy Robinson, James Wooler, Jeremy Driscoll, Kirsten Mold, Louy Howes, Mark Bunning, Michael Protheroe, Paul Ddale, Romaine Humphreys, Sarah Dagless, Tracy Wright, Yasmin Dodd.

King's Lynn

Ryston Runners' John Hopgood led the way, finishing in a personal best time of 16:59 - a 16-second improvement. There was an unknown runner in second, with Renegade Runners' Matthew Thrower third in 17:58 and Ryan Jones, of Fenland Running Club, fourth, in 18:14. First women's runner home was Debbie Schwarz of West Norfolk AC in 22:07, with Renegade Runners' Lisa Pyatt second in 22:18.

Volunteers: Bharti Patel, Brian Paton, Charles Wilson, Charlie Pyatt, Charlotte Paton, Charlotte Wheatley, Colin Feguson, Daniel Grimes, David Dimech, Donald Bordseye, Fabia Pollard, Gary Walker, Isabel Schrooder, Izzy Bennett, John Bowen, Judith Berry, Mike Pembery, Pablo Walsingham, Rebecca Schrooder, Richard Warren, Trudy Walker.

Gorleston

It was Norfolk v Suffolk at the finishing line - and it was Great Yarmouth & District's Tyler Bilyard who edged it.

Bilyard crossed the line in 16:43, just a second ahead of Robert Chenery, from the Ipswich Jaffa RC. First-timer Paul M Graves, of DH Runners, was third just eight seconds back. First woman over the line was Waveney Valley AC's Sarah Norman, in 21:43.

Brandon

Twelve-year-old Callum Wing completed his 300th parkrun at Brandon country park. Callum, who goes to IES Breckland and is a member of Thetford Athletics Club, started parkrun when he was six years old with a time of 29.35. Callum says he loves parkrun and has made lots of friends and especially loves beating his dad!