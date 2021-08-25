Gorleston swimmer misses out on Paralympics medal
Gold-medal winning Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate MBE missed out on the medals in the butterfly finals at Tokyo 2020.
Miss Applegate, from Gorleston, placed sixth in the S14 Women's 100m Butterfly final at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday morning (August 25).
Miss Applegate finished the toughly fought 100m contest with a time of 1.07.69.
She trailed behind Ruby Storm (AUS), Paige Leonhart (AUS) and Valeriia Shabalina (RUS), who won bronze, silver and gold, respectively. Miss Shabalina also broke the world record with her time of 1.03.59.
Earlier in the day, Miss Applegate placed second in her heat before making the final.
The swimmer placed higher than the eventual bronze medalist, Ruby Storm.
Miss Applegate has had previous success at the 2012 London Paralympics, winning gold in the 200m S14 freestyle, and at Rio 2016, she won silver in 200m freestyle, 200m medley and a bronze in the 100m backstroke.
According to the Paralympic schedule, she will be swimming in Heat 2 of the S14 Women's 200m Freestyle on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, fellow City of Norwich Swimming Club member Jordan Catchpole finished fifth in his S14 100m Butterfly heat and placing 16th overall.
Catchpole will be in action again on Friday in the 200m Freestyle S14 event.