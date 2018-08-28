Search

Advanced search

Blunden follows famous Lads’ Club names after debut win in pro ranks

PUBLISHED: 11:49 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 18 December 2018

Owen Blunden celebrates his victory over Dylan Draper Picture: Mark Hewlett

Owen Blunden celebrates his victory over Dylan Draper Picture: Mark Hewlett

Archant

Owen Blunden realised a dream when he followed in the footsteps of Norfolk’s fighting elite.

Owen Blunden on his way to victory Picture: Mark HewlettOwen Blunden on his way to victory Picture: Mark Hewlett

The 20-year-old from Norwich made his debut in the year-ending boxing show at the weekend, turning in an impressive performance in beating Dylan Draper from Braintree on points.

The transition from the amateur ranks can be a tough one: Blunden has been put through some strenuous paces in the past few weeks by trainers Graham Everett and Jon Thaxton, two men who have been influential in the careers of Blunden’s heroes, twins Liam and Ryan Walsh.

Both were members of Norwich Lads Club, as was Blunden – who was delighted to see Liam helping out in his corner on Sunday.

“That was just amazing,” said Blunden. “As a Norwich Lads Club fighter it was great to have a former Norwich Lads Club fighter there. I always looked up to the Walsh brothers and all their achievements in the amateur game and now the professional game, so having Liam in my corner for my first fight was amazing – it was a dream come true.”

Owen Blunden has Dylan Draper on the ropes Picture: Mark HewlettOwen Blunden has Dylan Draper on the ropes Picture: Mark Hewlett

Blunden had good support at the Holiday Inn Airport Hotel on Sunday – a venue he knows well from his amateur days, which perhaps helped settle any pre-fight nerves.

“I did have some nerves - every boxer has and if they say they don’t I think they are lying,” he said. “But they are controlled nerves and I use that to my advantage. I just felt good and I felt ready, probably over-ready.

“I have good support and that lifts me up every time I fight. The support is massive and that boosts me when I am in the ring. I have fought maybe four times here as an amateur so it was like being at home for me in a sense and that settles me down as well.

“When I was coming here I felt nervous but when I put the gloves on and worked the pads with Jon the nerves were being punched out ahead of the fight itself. My confidence within the first round popping the jab out, keeping behind it like Graham and Jon said and round after round my confidence kept growing and at the end I felt really good.

Owen Blunden on his way to victory Picture: Mark HewlettOwen Blunden on his way to victory Picture: Mark Hewlett

“Graham and Jon just said to box clever behind the jab, keep him at range and don’t get drawn into a fight and that is what I kept in my head.”

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists