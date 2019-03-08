Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Fans encouraged to fly flags for City's final promotion push

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 April 2019

Green and yellow flags ready for the big match. From left, Emily Randall, Millie Sadler, and Rosanna Elliott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Green and yellow flags ready for the big match. From left, Emily Randall, Millie Sadler, and Rosanna Elliott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tonight could be the night Norwich City fans have been waiting for.

And as the Canaries teeter on the verge of promotion, fans are being encouraged to show their support and give the club one last push over the line.

As part of our One City Strong campaign, we have 2,000 giant green and yellow flags available for fans to show their support and boost the atmosphere at tonight's crucial match against Sheffield Wednesday.

If Sheffield United lose in their lunchtime match against Nottingham Forest, the Canaries would seal a place in the Premier League with a victory in the 7.45pm kick off.

Flags and goody bags, which include a copy of the Eastern Daily Press, Evening News, a bag of Kettle Chips and chocolate bar, will be available for a £1 from 5pm at locations around Carrow Road.

Stands will be located near to the Novi Sad friendship bridge, on the approach to Carrow Road from King Street, near the Canaries Official store entrance and Carrow Road.

