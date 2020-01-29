Search

Norfolk's pace bowler gets England deal

PUBLISHED: 18:10 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 29 January 2020

Norfolk star Olly Stone Picture: PA

Norfolk star Olly Stone Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Norfolk's Olly Stone is among a trio of players awarded who have become the first recipients of England Pace Bowling Development Contracts this summer.

It gives the England and Wales Cricket Board more control over when they play for their counties.

Stone - who played for Vauxhall Mallard - Saqib Mahmood and Craig Overton will also have a "significant" amount of the salary they earn at their counties paid for by the ECB.

The new contracts will run until September 30.

"A strong supply line of high-quality seam bowlers is essential for sustained England Team success," England managing director Ashley Giles said. The trio will work closely with the ECB's National Performance Centre in Loughborough and the terms of the deal mean they will have to make themselves available to participate in the England Lions Individualised Player Programme and Lions Tour. Stone has played Test and one-day cricket for England.

