Video

Good day for Norfolk star Stone - a bad day for England

England's Olly Stone makes a catch during the first day of the test match between England and Ireland at Lord's cricket ground in London, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Norfolk's Olly Stone was one of the few shining lights on a day when England's World Cup honeymoon turned into a hangover at Lord's.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England were put to the sword by Ireland, skittled out for just 85.

The 25-year-old pace bowler from Brundall marked his red ball debut with a bright and breezy 19 on a humiliating morning for Joe Root's side. Stone, who came in at 10, was England's second top scorer behind Joe Denley (23) as he hit four fours in a 24-ball knock before being bowled by Mark Adair.

Stone's strength is with the ball, and he took three wickets as Ireland's innings ended just before stumps, with a lead of 122 runs.

You may also want to watch:

Just 10 days after the elation of edging New Zealand in a final which has instantly entered sporting folklore, England were back in whites, back at the home of cricket and back to fighting for their lives against a red ball.

They responded to being bundled out in 23.4 overs, their shortest innings on home turf, by bowling out their visitors for 207 on a chaotic 20-wicket day and then saw nightwatchman Jack Leach survive a solitary over at the close.

Many had positioned the Specsavers Test, scheduled for four days but highly unlikely to go that far, as a gentle workout sandwiched between the unforgettable tournament triumph and the forthcoming Ashes series.

But by the time the shell-shocked hosts were rolled inside a single session for the fourth time in three years it was clear Ireland had come to compete, not co-operate. They arrived at St John's Wood with just two games and two defeats in their brief Test history but left having removed any doubts, should they still exist, about their worthiness to sit at the top table.

Tim Murtagh, the Lambeth-born 37-year-old with a dozen years of Middlesex matches under his belt at this famous old ground, was the undeniable star of the day. He used his nagging medium pace to claim five wickets for 13 runs and etch his name on the honours board he has eyed enviously throughout his career. Debutant Mark Adair added three of his own, with two for Boyd Rankin on the day he became just the second man - following the Nawab of Pataudi in 1946 - to play Test cricket for and against England.