Norfolk's Stone second top scorer for England as they crash to 85 all out against Ireland

Ireland's Tim Murtagh celebrates with his team mates after bowling out Moeen Ali by lbw during day one of the Specsavers Test Series match at Lord's, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 24, 2019. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos. PA Wire

Norfolk's Oli Stone was one of the few players to emerge with any credit as England crashed to 85 all out in the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 25-year-old pace bowler from Brundall marked his red ball debut with a bright and breezy 19 on a humiliating morning for Joe Root's side at the home of cricket.

Stone, who came in at 10, was England's second top scorer behind Joe Denley (23) as he hit four fours in a 24 ball knock before being bowled by Mark Adair.

You may also want to watch:

He helped add 27 for the final two wickets with first Sam Curran and then Jack Leach.

England's World Cup honeymoon was gatecrashed in sensational fashion at Lord's on the first morning of the historic Specsavers Test.

Just 10 days after their greatest achievement in one-day cricket, England were back at the scene of a triumph that has instantly entered sporting folklore but found themselves blown away by their first-time visitors.

The authors of their downfall were an unlikely bunch - 37-year-old seamer Tim Murtagh using all his nous and knowledge to take sensational five for 13, with the other five split between debutant Mark Adair and a man who once wore the Three Lions, Boyd Rankin.

The five World Cup winners on show mustered just seven runs between them.