Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Norfolk's Stone second top scorer for England as they crash to 85 all out against Ireland

PUBLISHED: 13:28 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 24 July 2019

Ireland's Tim Murtagh celebrates with his team mates after bowling out Moeen Ali by lbw during day one of the Specsavers Test Series match at Lord's, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 24, 2019. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.

Ireland's Tim Murtagh celebrates with his team mates after bowling out Moeen Ali by lbw during day one of the Specsavers Test Series match at Lord's, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 24, 2019. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.

PA Wire

Norfolk's Oli Stone was one of the few players to emerge with any credit as England crashed to 85 all out in the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's.

The 25-year-old pace bowler from Brundall marked his red ball debut with a bright and breezy 19 on a humiliating morning for Joe Root's side at the home of cricket.

Stone, who came in at 10, was England's second top scorer behind Joe Denley (23) as he hit four fours in a 24 ball knock before being bowled by Mark Adair.

You may also want to watch:

He helped add 27 for the final two wickets with first Sam Curran and then Jack Leach.

England's World Cup honeymoon was gatecrashed in sensational fashion at Lord's on the first morning of the historic Specsavers Test.

Just 10 days after their greatest achievement in one-day cricket, England were back at the scene of a triumph that has instantly entered sporting folklore but found themselves blown away by their first-time visitors.

The authors of their downfall were an unlikely bunch - 37-year-old seamer Tim Murtagh using all his nous and knowledge to take sensational five for 13, with the other five split between debutant Mark Adair and a man who once wore the Three Lions, Boyd Rankin.

The five World Cup winners on show mustered just seven runs between them.

Most Read

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Man’s arm broken in road rage incident

The A149 outside Catfield, heading toward Stalham. Picture: Google Maps.

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant

Nominations for Norfolk’s 100 most inspiring women keep pouring in

Vicky Webber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists