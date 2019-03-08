Search

Dominant Swardeston retain their NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 title

PUBLISHED: 20:56 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 09 August 2019

Joe Gatting's Swardeston side retained their Norfolk Twenty20 title at Manor Park Picture: TIM FERLEY

Joe Gatting's Swardeston side retained their Norfolk Twenty20 title at Manor Park Picture: TIM FERLEY

Swardeston picked up their first piece of silverware of the season as they cruised to victory in the final of the NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition at Manor Park on Friday evening.

The side who are chasing glory in two national knock-out competitions as well as the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League put in a typically solid display with both bat and ball to take the domestic honours in emphatic fashion.

They bowled Horsford out for just 94 and then knocked off the runs required in 17 overs for the loss of four wickets to successfully defend their title.

After winning the toss on a blustery evening at Manor Park Horsford unsurprisingly opted to make first use of the best of the light by batting first.

But the decision didn't pay off, with spinner Joe Flatt bowling Norfolk pair Stephan Marillier and Matt Plater to leave the hosts struggling on 16-2.

With a disciplined Swardeston attack giving little away it continued to be a struggle and although Horsford managed to pass 70 for the loss of just two more wickets, the innings then crumbled quickly.

They were all out in the final over, with former Swardeston batsman Jason Reynolds the highest scorer with 26 and extras next on the list.

Flatt claimed top bowling honours with figures of 3-16 in his full quota while Toby Duncan and Alfie Cooper weighed in with two wickets apiece.

Callum Taylor got the reply off to a brisk start, hitting 17 in nine balls, including a six, before being bowled by Sadaf Hussain.

Stephen Gray and Peter Lambert then went in quick succession to leave Swardeston on 44-3 but there was no panic and opener Jordan Taylor was unbeaten on 33 at the end as Swardeston won with three overs to spare.

Horsford: S Marillier b Flatt 5, M Plater b Flatt 0, J Reynolds c Gray b Duncan 26, W Rogers c Cooper b Flatt 11, C Read c b Gatting 15, O Binny c Gatting b Duncan 4, C Metcalf run out 2, C Brown b J Taylor 1, S Hussain c Oxley b Cooper 9, J Robertson not out 2, T Nudd lbw b Cooper 2, Extras 17. Total (all out 19.1 overs) 94.

Fall: 1-1, 2-16, 3-35, 4-56, 5-71, 6-73, 7-74, 8-84, 9-86.

Bowling: Flatt 4-0-16-3, Oxley 2-0-10-0, C Taylor 1-0-7-0. Gatting 4-0-18-1, Duncan 4-0-18-2, Cooper 2-0-11-2, J Taylor 2-0-6-0.

Swardeston: J Taylor not out 33, C Taylor b Hussain 17, S Gray lbw b Metcalf 6, P Lambert b Brown 1, L Denmark c Hussain b Read 23, A Cooper not out 5, extras 10. Total (4 wkts, 17 overs) 95.

Fall: 1-20, 2-43, 3-44, 4-88.

Bowling: Hussain 3-0-22-1, Nudd 4-0-22-0, Brown 4-0-16-1, Metcalf 4-1-22-1, Read 1-0-8-1, Reynolds 1-0-1-0.

