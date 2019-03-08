NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition poised for delayed start

Brooke's players celebrate an excellent nine wicket win over Norwich in the opening game of the 2018 NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition at Manor Park Sadly they were unable to fulfil their first fixture this time around

The NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition is finally poised to get under way next week - after four successive call-offs.

The Norfolk Under-11 girls squad, sponsored by Friends of Norfolk Youth Cricket, Maurice Sills bequest and CEYMS Norwich, face the camera Picture: NORFOLK CB The Norfolk Under-11 girls squad, sponsored by Friends of Norfolk Youth Cricket, Maurice Sills bequest and CEYMS Norwich, face the camera Picture: NORFOLK CB

Bad weather prompted the first three postponements at Manor Park, with Tuesday's match between Norwich and Vauxhall Mallards the latest match to fall foul of the recent wet spell.

Conditions would have been fine for the scheduled fixture between defending champions Swardeston and Brooke on Thursday evening - but sadly that match never took place either, with Brooke conceding because of a lack of available players.

The opening match will now be the re-arranged game between Norwich and Mallards next Thursday while there are four other group matches before the first semi-final on July 17.

Revised scheduled: June 27 - Norwich v Vauxhall Mallards, July 3 - Swardeston v Great Witchingham, July 4 - Horsford v Norwich, July 9 - Horsford v Vauxhall Mallards, July 10 - Great Witchingham v Brooke, July 17 - first semi-final, July 25 - second semi-final, August 9 - final.

Read Brothers EAPL

The battle for the East Anglian Premier League title appears to be developing into a three-horse race, with Swardeston right in the thick of it as usual.

Joe Gatting's side currently lead the way by 12 points from unbeaten Frinton, with two-times defending champions Sudbury nine points further back in third and a gap of 41 points to Mildenhall in fourth.

Swardeston, who have maintained their lead in recent weeks by drawing with their two main rivals, travel to EAPL new boys Saffron Walden on Saturday while Frinton and Sudbury have home advantage against Mildenhall and Bury St Edmunds respectively.

There's a Norfolk derby at Halvergate, with Vauxhall Mallards aiming to build on their first win of the season at Cambridge last weekend when they host Great Witchingham.

Horsford welcome Copdock and Ipswichian to Manor Park and could move a high as fourth with a win.

Swardeston are also chasing national glory on two fronts, with a last 16 clash in the Royal London Club Championship coming up on Sunday week against Chelmsford at The Common.

Gatting's side also have the EAPL Finals day in the National Twenty/20 competition to look forward to on Sunday, July 14. They play Sudbury at 1.30pm and hosts Mildenhall at 4.45pm, with Mildenhall playing Sudbury at 10.15am.

Cecil Amey Norfolk Alliance

Defending champions Fakenham have an opportunity to move back to the top of the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division on Saturday.

They have home advantage against current leaders North Runcton and with a gap of just 14 points between the two sides will go above them if they win the game.

Third placed Downham Town are at Diss while fourth placed Stow have a tough trip to an in-form Brooke outfit.

Division One leaders Old Buckenham will have a point to prove when they host Thetford, having been bowled out for just 31 at Topcroft last weekend to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Youth matches

Norfolk Under-12s travelled to Godmanchester to play Huntingdonshire and came away with an 84 run victory.

Norfolk posted 169-6, with Sam Kassulke (35), Menuka Jayakody (28) and Thomas Robson (24) the top scorers. In reply the visitors bowled the hosts out for 85 (Sushant Singh 4-25, Lewis Reeder 3-16. Adam Robson 1-11, Sam Reynolds 1-12).

Norfolk Under-15s made it three wins out of three by outclassing Huntingdonshire at Saham Toney to win by 225 runs.

Man-of the-match Joe Wicks (60) top scored in a Norfolk total of 286, their dominance being emphasised by the 10th wicket partnership of 53 between Charlie Barber (30 not out) and Cameron Graveling (23). Luke Bettridge (27) and Ben Wilcox (26) were the other notable contributors while there were 58 wides.

In reply the visitors were dismissed for 61 inside 22 overs with Harry De-Coteau Spring (4.3-1-4-3), Graveling (5-3-9-3) and Tommy Chambers (6-3-15-2) all impressing.

Girls' cricket

Norfolk are fielding an under-11 girls' squad for the first time this season, joining their other groups at under-13, under-15 and under-17 level.

So far they have played five competitive matches and have recorded wins against Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire.

The squad is captained by India Fox, who plays her cricket at Norwich School and Swardeston.