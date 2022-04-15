Linnets look doomed after defeat at Notts County

Match Report

King’s Lynn Town surrendered an early lead to slip further towards relegation.

While the Linnets were going down at promotion hopefuls Notts County, Aldershot rubbed salt into the wounds by winning 2-0 at Yeovil Town.

It means the gap between Lynn and Aldershot, who occupy the final safe spot in the table, is now eight points – and the Shots have two games in hand.

And things don’t get any easier for Lynn, who on Monday are at home to Grimsby, one place behind Notts County in seventh place – the final play-off position.

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington made two changes, with Josh Barrett, who was injured in last weekend’s draw with Yeovil, and the suspended Munashe Sundire, replaced by Aaron Jones and Jak Hickman.

It was Gold Omotayo who gave Lynn a perfect start. After some early home pressure, he turned in Cameron Hargreaves’ cross to silence the home fans, for a while at least.

Skipper Michael Clunan – making his 300th appearance for the club - then missed a good opportunity to put the Linnets into a commanding position, but miscued his shot after being set up by Tyler Denton.

County went close when Hickman cleared a shot by Aaron Nemane as the pressure began to mount on Lynn.

The Lynn defence finally gave way on 24 minutes, with a helping hand from Hickman, whose back header to keeper Paul Jones was poor, and Kyle Wootton at the back post tapped the ball home.

The backline was working overtime for the Linnets, Ross Barrows doing well to block a goalbound shot by Rodrigues.

But the wall was breached again six minutes before half-time when Callum Roberts – who scored a quickfire hat-trick in County’s 4-2 win at The Walks in January – put the hosts ahead, finding space on the edge of the area before firing past Jones.

Clunan chipped an effort over the bar but Lynn had work to do in the second half.

But County had the game sewn up on the hour mark when Nemane finished a counter-attack by beating Aaron Jones before tucking the ball home.

Omotayo hit the side netting while at the other end Jones did well to deny Nemane a second, but County put the icing on their cake with a fourth on 81 minutes when Elisha Sam scored.

Notts County: Jaros, Chicksen, Graham, Rawlinson, Richardson, Arter (Francis 88), Palmer, Rodrigues, Nemane (Sam 76), Roberts, Wootton (Brunt 84). Subs not used: Kelly, Evans, O'Brien.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Denton, Hickman (Kuran-Browne 85), A Jones (Bowry 62), Barrows, Coulson, Widdrington (Walker 74), McGavin, Hargreaves, Clunan, Omotayo. Subs not used: Fernandez, Charles.

Att: 6,722 (229 Lynn)