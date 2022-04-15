News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

Premier League

Notts County F.C

4

Wootton 24

Roberts 39

Nemane 60

Sam 81

King's Lynn Town F.C

1

Omotayo 11

Match Report

Linnets look doomed after defeat at Notts County

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:57 PM April 15, 2022
Updated: 5:06 PM April 15, 2022
Gold Omotayo took his chance well to make it 2-0 to King's Lynn Town against FC Halifax

Gold Omotayo scored an early opener for King's Lynn Town at Notts County - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town surrendered an early lead to slip further towards relegation. 

While the Linnets were going down at promotion hopefuls Notts County, Aldershot rubbed salt into the wounds by winning 2-0 at Yeovil Town. 

It means the gap between Lynn and Aldershot, who occupy the final safe spot in the table, is now eight points – and the Shots have two games in hand. 

And things don’t get any easier for Lynn, who on Monday are at home to Grimsby, one place behind Notts County in seventh place – the final play-off position. 

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington made two changes, with Josh Barrett, who was injured in last weekend’s draw with Yeovil, and the suspended Munashe Sundire, replaced by Aaron Jones and Jak Hickman. 

It was Gold Omotayo who gave Lynn a perfect start. After some early home pressure, he turned in Cameron Hargreaves’ cross to silence the home fans, for a while at least. 

Skipper Michael Clunan – making his 300th appearance for the club - then missed a good opportunity to put the Linnets into a commanding position, but miscued his shot after being set up by Tyler Denton. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge Norfolk manor house with secret door in the library for sale for £3.2m
  2. 2 From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?
  3. 3 Ambulance crews won't be sent to certain calls, bosses warn
  1. 4 Norfolk pub named one of top 100 places to eat in the UK
  2. 5 Man jailed for brutal attack on partner after years of coercive control
  3. 6 Norfolk beaches named among the top 20 in the UK
  4. 7 Six-year-old stuck in mud to his waist rescued in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Family supports Zara Tindall at Burnham Market International Horse Trials
  6. 9 More than 10,000 homes affected by halt on development
  7. 10 Take a look inside pub's new basement cabaret club with secret door

County went close when Hickman cleared a shot by Aaron Nemane as the pressure began to mount on Lynn. 

The Lynn defence finally gave way on 24 minutes, with a helping hand from Hickman, whose back header to keeper Paul Jones was poor, and Kyle Wootton at the back post tapped the ball home. 

The backline was working overtime for the Linnets, Ross Barrows doing well to block a goalbound shot by Rodrigues. 

But the wall was breached again six minutes before half-time when Callum Roberts – who scored a quickfire hat-trick in County’s 4-2 win at The Walks in January – put the hosts ahead, finding space on the edge of the area before firing past Jones. 

Clunan chipped an effort over the bar but Lynn had work to do in the second half. 

But County had the game sewn up on the hour mark when Nemane finished a counter-attack by beating Aaron Jones before tucking the ball home. 

Omotayo hit the side netting while at the other end Jones did well to deny Nemane a second, but County put the icing on their cake with a fourth on 81 minutes when Elisha Sam scored. 

Notts County: Jaros, Chicksen, Graham, Rawlinson, Richardson, Arter (Francis 88), Palmer, Rodrigues, Nemane (Sam 76), Roberts, Wootton (Brunt 84). Subs not used: Kelly, Evans, O'Brien.  
King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Denton, Hickman (Kuran-Browne 85), A Jones (Bowry 62), Barrows, Coulson, Widdrington (Walker 74), McGavin, Hargreaves, Clunan, Omotayo. Subs not used: Fernandez, Charles. 

Att: 6,722 (229 Lynn) 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Norfolk Live News

Man's body recovered from water in village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham Athletic Club's Hannah Purvis gives the camera a wave. Picture: Ian Edwards Photography

Obituary

Obituary: Popular runner who loved bright clothes dies suddenly aged 41

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Pips Skips on Frans Green Industrial Estate, in East Tuddenham, the morning after the fire. 

Norfolk Live News

Firefighters battle building fire for over seven hours in Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Actor Daniel Mays visited Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Here he is pictured with staff member Jonah Goswell.

Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays visits north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon