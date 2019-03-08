Norwich United hit eight without reply against Gorleston

Norwich United went goal crazy at Plantation Park on Tuesday night to make it a humiliating evening for Gorleston in the Premier Division of the Thurlow Nunn League.

The Planters scored four times in each half to record a stunning 8-0 win, with Ben Fowkes and Liam Jackson both netting hat-tricks.

Jackson opened the scoring in the 24th minute and Finlay Barnes quickly made it 2-0 with a superb strike into the top corner.

The match was over as a contest before the break as Ben Fowkes opened his account before a free-kick from Danny Beaumont, their recent signing from Dereham Town, was sliced into his own net by a visiting defender.

Fowkes struck twice in four minutes early in the second period to make it 6-0 and Jackson added a seventh midway through the half before completing a painful night for the Greens five minutes from the end.

It was the perfect way for United to follow up Saturday's 2-1 win at Whitton while Gorleston remain pointless - and in urgent need of a lift.

Swaffham Town made it six points out of six since promotion when they recorded an excellent 2-1 win against Thetford Town at Mundford Road.

Ryan Pearson struck twice to put the Pedlars in control before Michael Campbell pulled one back.

Sheringham recorded their first win at Thurlow Nunn League level, beating visitors Great Yarmouth Town 1-0 in Division One.

The promoted Shannocks, who went down 2-1 at Lakenheath on the opening day, picked up all three points courtesy of a first half penalty from summer signing Ashley Jarvis.

The Bloaters had Shaun Grieveson sent off after the break for a second bookable offence as they searched in vain for an equaliser.

Mulbarton Wanderers made it 11 goals in two games when they beat Norwich CBS 4-1 in a derby clash at Mulberry Park. Their goals were scored by Sam Whiting (22), Ben Thompson (27), James Page (45) and Tom Baird (81, penalty) while Cain Eagleton netted an 85th minute consolation.

Diss Town went down 2-0 at home to Debenham LC while Fakenham Town lost 1-0 at March.