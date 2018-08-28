Search

Advanced search

Norwich United unveil ex-Canary Cedric Anselin as their new manager

PUBLISHED: 20:03 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:03 11 December 2018

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin is the new manager of Norwich United Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin is the new manager of Norwich United Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich United have wasted no time in making their new managerial appointment, unveiling former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin as the new man in charge on Tuesday night.

He will be joined by Tom Marsden, who has been working as goalkeeping coach and will now assume the role of assistant manager.

Anselin, who made 26 appearances for the Canaries between 1999 and 2001, also played for the Planters as well as having spells with King’s Lynn, Lowestoft and Dereham Town. As recently as last Saturday he was co-commentating at Carrow Road on BBC Radio Norfolk.

It will be a tough introduction for the Frenchman, with the Planters looking to stop a run of nine consecutive defeats in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division when they travel to top of the table Histon on Saturday. The Planters have dropped down to 13th in the table after starting the season in impressive fashion.

Anselin and Marsden replace Garth Good and Dan Goffin, who were shown the door following Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat against Brantham Athletic.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into the death of popular Norfolk photographer adjourned

Elizabeth Handy at the Acorns photographic exhibition in the Corn Hall, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Highways concerns could scupper 185-home development and sports park

A plan of the proposed development in Cromer. Picture: CORYLUS PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT/PLANNING DOCUMENTS

Woman loses four stone ahead of wedding after being told she could face ‘serious health issues’

Leigh Thorpe from Watton in Norfolk who lost four stone ahead of her wedding. Picture: Leigh Thorpe

Wetland park could form centre of Nelson’s Quay development in King’s Lynn

An overview of the Nar Loop and wetland Picture: West Norfolk council

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Michael Bailey
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #342 talks Norwich City’s latest late show, Krul and Cantwell

Michael Bailey
The pinkun.com Norwich City Podcast returns to reflect on beating Bolton and all the big Canaries talking points.

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘We’ve been through a lot together’ – Former skipper thrilled to share special Canaries return with Hoolahan

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan beack at Carrow Road to announce their special celebration match PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

It’s Team Wes v Team Russ! Canaries announce celebration match for legends

It will be Team Wes Hoolahan, left, against Team Russell Martin, right, at Carrow Road in May 2019 Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video City legend Hoolahan hoping for a ‘great day out’ as celebration game at Carrow Road is revealed

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists