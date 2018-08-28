Norwich United unveil ex-Canary Cedric Anselin as their new manager

Norwich United have wasted no time in making their new managerial appointment, unveiling former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin as the new man in charge on Tuesday night.

He will be joined by Tom Marsden, who has been working as goalkeeping coach and will now assume the role of assistant manager.

Anselin, who made 26 appearances for the Canaries between 1999 and 2001, also played for the Planters as well as having spells with King’s Lynn, Lowestoft and Dereham Town. As recently as last Saturday he was co-commentating at Carrow Road on BBC Radio Norfolk.

It will be a tough introduction for the Frenchman, with the Planters looking to stop a run of nine consecutive defeats in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division when they travel to top of the table Histon on Saturday. The Planters have dropped down to 13th in the table after starting the season in impressive fashion.

Anselin and Marsden replace Garth Good and Dan Goffin, who were shown the door following Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat against Brantham Athletic.