Norfolk Senior Cup/Ang Com round-up: Norwich United hit Swaffham for four

PUBLISHED: 21:56 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:56 30 November 2019

Norwich United cruised into the fourth round of the Norfolk Senior Cup with victory over Swaffham Town. Picture: Archant

Archant

Norwich United cruised into the fourth round of the Norfolk Senior Cup with an excellent 4-0 win at Swaffham Town.

Matt Daniels put the Planters in front in the first half before Dillon Alexander doubled their advantage before the break. Ben Fowkes put the tie out of the Pedlars' reach early in the second period before Jordan Forbes made it 4-0. Asa Swatman got the only goal of the game to book Great Yarmouth Town's place in the next round with a 1-0 win over Acle whilst Nathan Stone was on the scoresheet in Harleston Town's 2-0 win at home to Fakenham Town.

The cold weather had an impact on matches in the Anglian Combination Premier Division as leaders Waveney's match at Blofield was postponed along with Mattishall's clash at Norwich CEYMS. James Bemrose hit a hat-trick in Long Stratton's 3-0 win at home to Bradenham Wanderers whilst Alan Remblance also scored a treble in Beccles Town's 5-1 win at St Andrews. Keegan Charlesworth was on the scoresheet in Hellesdon's 1-1 draw with Caister, whose goal was scored by Callum Rudkin.

