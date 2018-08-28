Search

Advanced search

Norwich Medics and Norwich Union draw 38-38 in dramatic game

PUBLISHED: 09:47 12 November 2018

Dan Jones scored three tries for Norwich Union in an eventful draw against Norwich Medics Picture: RUSS CLARKE

Dan Jones scored three tries for Norwich Union in an eventful draw against Norwich Medics Picture: RUSS CLARKE

Archant

Norwich Union scored a late converted try to secure a dramatic 38-38 draw at Norwich Medics in Eastern Counties 1N.

The hosts went into an early lead with an interception try and added another with some swift handling in the backs to make it 12-0.

Union responded in typical fashion with their driving maul, resulting in a converted try from Dan Jones, and then levelled at 12-12 with Jones picking from the base of a scrum before shipping the ball to Louis Ford who danced his way to the line.

Union took a 12-17 lead with outside centre Tom Whitehouse taking the ball flat before drawing the Medics fullback and popping the ball to his own fullback Graham Hunt who scored.

Another try from Jones, who took an overthrown ball at the tail of the line before sliding in, made it 12-24 at the break.

Medics hit back in the second half with a penalty and converted try reducing the deficit to just two points while Ford was in the sin-bin.

The hosts went ahead with an unconverted try, only for Union to regain the lead with a trademark maul, pushing their opponents back a full 20m before Jones picked up his second of the game, which was converted.

Ill discipline in the Union ranks led to two penalties, which the Medics converted, and the hosts then added a unconverted try to take a seven-point advantage into the closing minutes.

The final word was from Union, who turned a scrum over and moved the ball quickly through the hands, with wing Joe Nicholson on the end to score a try, which was converted to by Tom Whitehouse to secure the draw.

Lock Jordan Read edged Jones for the www.osteostasis.com man of the match award.

All three matches involving Norfolk sides in RFU cup matches were decided by concessions - Norwich and West Norfolk went through in the Intermediate Cup and Senior Vase respectively, while Fakenham handed scheduled hosts Chelmsford a win in the Vase.

Latest from the EDP

Driver in hospital following crash

A van and a Honda Civic were involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Picture Google.

Early morning bus catches fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vulnerable elderly residents left without heating and hot water for six days

Benjamin Court. Photo: Colin Finch

Poll Taxpayers could be left with £100,000 bill to repair church-owned wall

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City produce a magic Millwall win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries produce something special to beat Millwall.

Opinion Opposition view: Harris is still the man for Millwall despite early worries

David Freezer
Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s secret is out – Carrow Road is becoming a fortress

Robin sainty
Max Aarons lays on the third goal for Teemu Pukki at Hillsborough - after some fine work down the right flank Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘I’ll take it, that’s all I need to say’ – City midfielder offers to end penalty curse

Moritz Leitner celebrates his first goal at Carrow Road with Teemu Pukki (22), who is going to find added competition for Norwich City's next penalty. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Norwich City head Stateside loving life to the full, says Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke savoured Norwich City's 4-3 win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries chief planning to make the most of time in Florida during international break

From left, Norwich City's head of partnership activation and chief operating officer Ben Kensell, with Visit Tampa Bay chief marketing officer Patrick Harrison and City's sporting director Stuart Webber Photo: Photo: Keir Magoulas/Tampa Bay
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists