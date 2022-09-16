'I wish her all the best' - Norwich trainer on departing fighter Dolan

Norwich trainer Graham Everett says Emma Dolan leaves his gym as a fitter and stronger fighter after her decision to uproot and move away from Norfolk.

The 24-year-old from Dereham has decided to follow her partner in his new job, which means a change of gym.

“Emma told me that her partner has got a job away and she is moving with him,” said Everett. “So as that is the case she can’t be in two places at once.

“Obviously I am disappointed, but I wish her all the very, very best.

“All I can say is she is leaving this gym in a very good position - four unbeaten and ready to step on to the next stage, which obviously we were working on. I just hope that she fulfils all her promise and achieves what I believe she is capable of.

“I think we’ve done a very good job with her. I’ve enjoyed working with her, I’ve never had a cross word with her and I will say again, I wish her all the very, very best.”

Dolan and Everett worked together for around 18 months – the first three fights coinciding with the initial Covid restrictions. Dolan won all four fights under Everett’s wing and the promotion wiles of Mervyn Turner of Shamrock Promotions.

“We all know how difficult it is to get fights for female fighters, especially at lower weight divisions, and Mervyn jumped hoops, especially with the last show, to get Emma opponents,” added Everett.

She will now be working with Carl Greaves, in Newark.

“The decision was obviously not an easy one to make,” she said. “I am leaving a gym I’m settled in and my family and friends behind, but there’s a life outside of boxing and it's a move I’m willing to take.

“I can’t thank Graham, (his son) Joe and Steve (Potter) enough - they’ve all helped me develop from an amateur to a pro and I’ll miss working with them.”



