Canaries friendly coup for Linnets

Published: 4:00 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM June 18, 2021

Teemu Pukki in action for Norwich City for the first time, at King's Lynn Town three years ago - Credit: Archant

Norwich City will visit The Walks next month - the first public outing for the Canaries since they clinched the Championship trophy in May.

Daniel Farke will take his first team squad to Lynn on Friday, July 16 (7pm) - their first visit since July, 2018 when Teemu Pukki made his first ever appearance for the Canaries, in a 2-1 win over a side then managed by Simon Clark.

Daniel Farke watching on during Norwich City's friendly at The Walks in July, 2018 - Credit: Archant

It's a feather in the cap for Lynn, and will provide a much-needed boost to their coffers after a difficult year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters will be allowed into The Walks - which has a capacity of just over 5,000 - for the game but it is likely attendance will be capped at around the 1,500 mark.

Linnets general manager Mark Hearle said: "It goes without saying that as a club we are both highly delighted and honoured that Norwich City and Daniel Farke have agreed to visit us as part of their pre-season preparations.

"We are looking forward to what will be a memorable evening of football I am sure and what an opportunity for our supporters to see the newly-crowned Championship winners preparing for life in the Premier League. I would like to place on record my thanks to all at Carrow Road for making this game happen."

Ticket details will be announced shortly.

Lynn also have friendlies against League One MK Dons - managed by former Canary Russell Martin - on Tuesday, July 13 (7pm) and Championship newcomers Peterborough United on Tuesday, August 3 (7.30pm).

They are at Bishops Stortford on Tuesday, July 20, travel to Chelmsford City on Monday, July 26 and Alfreton Town on Saturday, August 7.



