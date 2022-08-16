Norwich teenager enjoys Wimbledon experience - in front of Tim Henman

Norwich's James Henery may not have lifted silverware on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon – but he still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Henery, 14, who attends City of Norwich School, featured in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event, powered by Vodafone – the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK.

Thousands of 14 and under and 18 and under players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

Henery failed to progress to the latter stages of the tournament – but was still thrilled with his attendance at Wimbledon and revealed it was an experience he will never forget.

He said: “Just being around on the courts and around the stadiums is very exciting. My favourite thing has been playing on the courts.”

The competition looks to inspire the next generation of tennis talent; allowing junior players to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and compete for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

Former British number one Tim Henman was in attendance to cheer on the youngsters at SW19 and offer his experience and advice.

He said: "My involvement goes way back to when this first started in 2002 and really using Wimbledon as the character to inspire the next generation.

"Now the partnership with Vodafone means Play Your Way to Wimbledon really speaks about encouraging that next generation and giving them that access and opportunity.

"It's a game that you can play for life so it's about encouraging more and more people to play tennis at a young age.

"The standard seems like it gets better and better every year and you think about the competition starting in local areas, thousands of kids participating and then the best ones coming through to Wimbledon.

"It's a great environment to see the enthusiasm and energy of all the kids and I think it's been a fantastic week and this is a great way to round it up."

