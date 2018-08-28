Norwich Sunday League: Hume at the double to end Farmhouse’s barren run

It’s taken 10 games but Norwich Sunday League Premier Division Farmhouse have gained their first points of the season after a 3-2 win at Phoenix FC.

Two Kris Hume goals and a Rob Warminger effort gave victory to a club who deserve immense credit as, despite their poor season so far, they have never used their problems as an easy excuse to call a game off – and they have finally earned their reward.

Acle Rangers remain top of the division after a narrow 3-2 victory at Hewett OB’s and stay a point clear of Schoolhouse who, with goals from Tim Henery, Shaun Taylor and what was described as a “worldie” from Harry Hawthorne. beat The Middle Green 3-1.

A single Tom Howard goal was enough for Poringland Wanderers to complete a quickfire double over Horsford FC.

When deciding which game to watch this weekend, the one that stood out for me was the one in Division One between the top two with Mischief FC playing host to leaders Woolpack FC.

Both sides went into the game unbeaten – and what a game that turned out to be.

The home side took the lead in the second minute when Theo Chamberlain fired home from close range, but Tom Blake levelled the scores soon after with a good strike.

It was real end-to-end stuff, but it wasn’t until early in the second period that another goal came, when Chamberlain added his second.

Again the leaders hit back and Lewis Osborn equalised as the match carried on in the same vein as the first half.

With five minutes remaining, Woolpack looked to have taken the points when a free-kick from Tom Blanch found its way into the bottom corner.

But with 90 minutes up on the clock, Ollie Hutt climbed highest to reach a corner and his header found the roof of the net. It was a cracking game well handled by Neil Jacques between two very good sides.

There was disappointment for third-placed Marlborough as they went down 4-2 at home to Windmill Wanderers whilst Norman Wanderers were 2-1 winners over Mad Moose. Mark Jones scored the only goal as Aslacton collected three points from Vale Longo and Brooke were 8-1 victors over Barracks FC.

AFC Norwich are the new leaders of Division Two after an 11-0 win, including a Troy Lowthorpe treble, at East Tuddenham.

Morning leaders MC Rovers dropped to third after a 1-1 draw at Hempnall, whilst Silver Fox moved up to second after beating beat FC Viking 2-0.

DCS Rapid were 2-1 winners at Acle Rangers Res and there was a hat-trick for Kurt Livie as Newsman Celtic won by the odd goal in five against Norman Wanderers A. Dynamo and Hethersett Ath Res drew 2-2.

Its 10 from 10 for Division Three leaders Watton United after they beat Sporting Iceni and Easton stay three points behind them after a huge 23-0 win over nine-man Woodton United who were hit by late call-offs but still fulfilled the fixture.

Eaton FC were 3-1 (Ronnie Qoopre 2, Jed Martell) winners at AG Athletic and on a day of big wins in the division, Nelsons Ath scored 10 when winning at FC Viking Res.

After suffering their first defeat last week, Moose Park Rangers returned to winning ways as they beat Long Stratton 4-0. Cringleford had a narrow 1-0 win at Holt United and Earsham Sunday moved up to third after beating Hellesdon 5-1 thanks to goals from Ashley Varley (2), Jack Minns, Curtis Moore and Dean Page. Cherry Tree FC were one-goal winners over Mulbarton Wanderers and Old Catton scored five (Jack Nunn 3, Charlie Peberday, og) as they beat Bunwell AFC. Yelverton gained a welcome point as they drew 1-1 at home to Salhouse Rovers. Steffen Bassett scored for the home side whilst Aaron Hague replied for Salhouse.