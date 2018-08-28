Search

Schoolhouse back on top of Norwich Sunday League

PUBLISHED: 10:52 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:52 05 December 2018

Pilgrims keeper Leigh Brown and defender Chris Winterbone repel a Phoenix attack.

Goals by Shaun Taylor, Harry Hawthorne, Dan Reynolds and new signing Jack Hurrell helped Schoolhouse return to the top of the Norwich Sunday Premier Division table as they won at The Middle Green.

Hewett OBs are third after Ben Potts, Ashley Smith and Ryan Wiley scored in a 3-0 win over Farmhouse, whilst in their first game under new management Trimingham Pilgrims gained a point after a 3-3 draw with Phoenix FC. There were two goals for Jack Crane and one by Liam Amos for the home side.

In Division One, Woolpack continue to lead the way after beating Vale Longo 5-1, whilst second-placed Mischief won 3-1 (Theo Chamberlin, Oliver Hutt, David Kiss) at Mad Moose. Aslacton lost a bit of ground after being held 2-2 at home by Hethersett Athletic and Norman Wanderers are now fourth after winning 4-1 at Barracks FC. Brooke Res scored five of the eight goals in their game at Windmill Wanderers.

With morning leaders AFC Norwich inactive, Silver Fox took the chance to go top of Division Two with a 5-2 (Haydn Cunningham 2, Ryan Tebble 2, Luke Middleton) win at MC Rovers. FC Viking are third after Jonny Billing scored a hat-trick in a 7-1 victory over Dynamo FC. Tom Webster, Josh Edge, Paul Duarte and Sean Ray were also on target. DCS Rapid scored five (James Shortall 2, Dominic Jay, Adam Everett, Thomas Daynes) without reply when beating Newsman Celtic and there were 12 goals in the game between Norman Wanderers A and East Tuddenham with the home side scoring seven to take the points. Acle Rangers Res grabbed their first win of the season, 3-2 at Hethersett Ath Res, with goals from Matthew Fulcher, Joe McGuire and Harrison Tooley.

Watton United are six points clear in Division Three. Whilst they were scoring seven (Xavier Huckle 3, Daniel Reeve 2, Darrell Wigger 2) in their win at Eaton FC, second-placed Easton went down to a 4-2 defeat at Aylsham for whom Owen Collier (2), Thomas Coe and William Abbs were on target.

Earsham Sunday are the new leaders of Division Four. With Moose Park Rangers inactive and Cringleford losing to Cherry Tree FC, they won 2-0 at Salhouse (Adam Chenery, Dan Smith).

