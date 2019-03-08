Norwich Sunday League: Riverside Rovers on brink of title after Schoolhouse win

Riverside Rovers look set to retain the Premier Division for the fifth year running as they came from behind to beat leaders Schoolhouse 3-1.

The home side took the lead in the first half and led at the break, but second half strikes from Jason Armes, Jordan Rocastle and Connor Delaney means that one win from their final four games will clinch the title.

In Division One, morning leaders Woolpack’s game was called off so Mischief took the opportunity to go back to the top of the table with a 3-1 home win over Hethersett Athletic, whilst further down the table, Vale Longo continued their unbeaten run courtesy of a 3-3 draw at Brooke Res.

AFC Norwich are back on top in Division Two after winning 4-1 at Newsman Celtic.

Silver Fox’s title hopes are still alive after a Craig Boyles hat-trick and goals from Luke Middleton, Bradley Yates and Billy Cunningham helped them to a 6-0 win over MC Rovers.

Bungay Town dropped points as they drew 3-3 at Acle Rangers Res for whom Michael Copeland scored twice to add to a Ben Cooper goal and Hempnall were 2-0 winners at Dynamo FC.

The game between Hethersett Ath Res and East Tuddenham finished all square, the sides sharing six goals.

A single goal win at Aylsham Sunday was enough to ensure that Watton United now just require a point to take the Division Three title. Easton, the only side that could catch Watton, were 5-1 winners at Eaton FC but have only one game left.

A win in their final game of the season will see Moose Park Rangers crowned Division Four champions after they had a comfortable 9-2 win over Hellesdon.

The only team that could catch them, Earsham Sunday were 2-0 winners at Yelverton, whilst Long Stratton beat Old Catton 2-1.

There was another point for Mulbarton Wanderers as they drew 1-1 with Cringleford.

Clubs are reminded that renewal forms for the 2019/20 season are due by April 30 and can be completed online.