Norwich Sunday League: Riverside Rovers in pole position for Premier Division title after Schoolhouse win

Riverside Rovers won the battle of the top two in the Sunday League Premier Division. Picture: Archant Paul Chesterton

The top two in the Norwich Sunday League Premier Division met this weekend when Schoolhouse travelled to Riverside Rovers looking to extend their lead at the top, but it was the home side that took all three points with a 2-0 victory.

Schoolhouse lead by nine points but with only one game left, whilst Riverside have seven games to reduce the arrears.

In the division’s other game, League Cup semi-finalists Poringland Wanderers put in a poor performance as they were beaten 7-2 at home to Phoenix FC for whom Eliot Altay was on fire scoring six times.

In Division One, Woolpack returned to the top of the table after a 7-1 win at Hethersett Athletic and are level on points with Mischief who had a narrow 3-2 (Theo Chamberlin, Luca Elia, Oliver Hutt) win over Norman Wanderers. Woolpack though have two games in hand. Two goals by Callum Sutch and another by Kane Riches helped Vale Longo to make it two wins on the trot as they won 3-1 against Mad Moose.

AFC Norwich are a point clear with three games in hand after scoring five (Harvey Harwood 2, Charlie Roe, Danny Barsoukov, Shingi Masona) without reply at home to Norman Wanderers A. Sean Ray scored four as second-placed FC Viking had a big win at Acle Rangers Res but they are joined on 43 points by Bungay Town who won the division’s game of the day, 3-2 at Silver Fox, thanks to goals from Reece Evans, Allan Holden and Joshua Knights. Dion Hill scored twice as Hethersett Ath Res had a good 2-1 win at Newsman Celtic whilst there was another point for East Tuddenham as they drew 2-2 with DCS Rapid.

Watton United moved a step closer to the Division Three title after scoring five of the eight goals in their game at FC Viking Res, whilst second placed Aylsham Sunday dropped points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nelsons Athletic. Easton were 3-0 (Ricky Bevis 2, Chris Mooney) winners at home to AG Athletic and Eaton Park Corinthians were 2-1 victors at Rackheath Rangers. There was a point apiece for Eaton FC and Sporting Iceni as they shared six goals.

Moose Park Rangers were made to work for their 3-2 (Charlie Lambe 3) win at Mulbarton Wanderers but now know that the title is in their own hands if they win their last three games. Second-placed Cringleford came from two down to beat Hellesdon 3-2 (Oliver West 2, Blue Clarke) whilst Long Stratton hit six, including four for James Bemrose, when winning at Yelverton. Old Catton also took three points this weekend as they won 4-1 (Charlie Peberday 2, Zaffi Ali, Zak Mills) at home to Salhouse Rovers.