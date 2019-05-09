Search

Riverside Rovers set to do battle with Acle Rangers in Norwich Sunday League Cup final

09 May, 2019 - 12:29
Riverside Rovers are looking for a league and cup double on Friday night against Acle Rangers at the FDC. Picture: Steve Brown

Riverside Rovers are looking for a league and cup double on Friday night against Acle Rangers at the FDC. Picture: Steve Brown

After a week of cup drama in the Champions League, the big game of the week takes place at The FDC on Friday (7.30pm kick-off) as two of the big guns in the Norwich Sunday League go head to head in the 54th League Cup Final.

Acle Rangers, the current holders, face old rivals Riverside Rovers, a side that have just wrapped up a record fifth successive Premier Division title in what promises to be a cracking final.

Acle will be hoping for a repeat performance from centre back Daniel Foreman who netted four times in last season's final, whilst the Riverside duo of Jamie and Tyler Riley could well be the first father and son to play together in the final.

Acle Rangers started off their defence of the trophy back in December with a 4-1 victory over Division Two side DCS Rapid, whilst Riverside Rovers were 6-2 winners at side Trimingham Pilgrims.

The second round also saw Acle progress with a 4-1 win, this time over Norman Wanderers but Riverside had to come through a much stiffer task as they came from behind to beat Schoolhouse 2-1.

The quarter final stage saw Acle flex their muscles at Division One runners up Mischief FC, beating them 6-1 to progress and again Riverside were made to work for their passage as they beat Norfolk Junior Cup holders Silver Fox 3-2.

Riverside's progress to the final certainly wasn't without its challenges as they faced Woolpack FC in the semi-final but again they proved victorious, winning 2-0.

That was the same score in Acle's semi final as they visited Poringland Wanderers. In a closely fought game Acle left it late scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to reach the final.

