Norwich switch focus to RFU Intermediate Cup and a trip to Letchworth

Rudyard Gant puts his strength to good use as Norwich take on Cantabrigian Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Archant

After notching up a fifth straight win in London 2NE Norwich take a break from league action on Saturday to visit Letchworth Garden City in the RFU Intermediate Cup.

It has been many years since the two sides last met, with Letchworth now plying their trade in London 2W. They currently sit at the foot of that table but will be encouraged by a win last weekend.

Norwich welcome back Mike Lawton, who will fit in at 12, while Chris Parrott, who had an excellent game at 15 in last week’s 58-0 win over Cantabrigian, remains there.

The team will be without No 8 Laurence Austin who, after two games back in the side, has re-injured the ankle that kept him out for many weeks. It is hoped it is not as serious as last time and he will be available for the next league game at home to leaders Woodford on February 8.

Dave Micklethwaite moves to 8 and Jake Wharton replaces him at 7. With two front row replacements required for a cup game, Pip Scott and Vivek Valmiki will be on the bench, joined by Liam Haylett and Charlie McConnell.

Director of Rugby David Everitt said: “Last week was another step forward for the squad, with an outstanding game full of attacking fluency and defending stubbornness. The final score did not reflect what was a hard fought encounter and Cantabs played their part in an entertaining game. Unfortunately for them they faced a Norwich side who would not let them score under any circumstances.

“We have played Letchworth many times in the past and always found them a difficult side to beat on their home turf. A repeat of the performance last week will be needed if we are to come away with a result.”

With the leagues taking a break North Walsham were due to host Diss on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup but the match was called off on Thursday, with their scheduled opponents forfeiting the game due a lack of available players.

That means the Vikings will now go straight through to the final where they will play either Norwich or Thetford, who meet on February 23.

The lunch arranged at Scottow will go ahead as planned at 1.30pm, while the clubhouse will be open for those who want to watch live coverage of the Ireland v England game, which gets under way at 4.45pm.