Norwich 33 Ipswich 24: Norwich reassert authority to see off Suffolk rivals

PUBLISHED: 08:02 07 January 2019

Rudyard Gant has plenty of company as he scores his first try for Norwich Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Norwich ended up with a bonus point win at Beeston Hyrne - but at one stage it looked as though they had thrown away a 21-7 half-time lead and with it the game.

The hosts went in front after just seven minutes through a Theo Elliott penalty and this was followed by a sustained period of pressure which ended with prop Matt Selby going over halfway out, with Elliott adding the extras.

Elliott then added another penalty, a superb effort from 45 metres, to make it 13-0.

Ipswich hit back almost immediately with a great break down the middle which was finished off by right wing Tawanda Akendemwa, who caused problems for Norwich all afternoon. Tim Mann added the conversion.

After half an hour Elliott added another penalty, before missing an easier chance moments later, and just before half-time Norwich scored a lovely unconverted try when the ball was spread wide and left wing Conan Hoey went over.

Norwich appeared to be in control at the start of the second half but an awkward bounce from a kick out of defence eluded their defence and that man Akendemwa fastened onto the ball and there was no catching him as he went over under the posts for Mann to add the easy conversion.

Ipswich were soon on level terms after it had looked as though Norwich were about to score under the posts, with a difficult pass being dropped. The visitors caught the Norwich defence napping with a quick penalty and scored near the posts, with Mann’s conversion levelling the game at 21-21. It seemed as though the momentum had swung in Ipswich’s favour but Norwich had other ideas. They got back into opposition territory and secured possession which they retained with great patience, which had been lacking earlier. From there they moved the ball wide and Rudyard Gant on the right wing went over in the corner to restore the lead. The conversion was missed and Ipswich then converted a penalty to reduce the lead to two points.

With some 10 minutes remaining Norwich scored again after good movement saw Chris Parrott, playing at scrum-half, going over to get the bonus point, with Elliott converting to give the hosts a nine-point advantage.

