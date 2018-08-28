Search

Southwold 6 Norwich 8: Weather has a big say as late penalty settles it

PUBLISHED: 09:16 17 December 2018

Southwold man of the match Josh Crick gets a chance to show his pace on a miserable afternoon on The Common Picture: Linda Cayley

Archant

Norwich scored a late penalty to claim a dramatic win on a day when the weather had a huge affect on the game.

Dave Mickletwaite attempts to set up a Norwich attack in difficult conditions at Southwold Picture: Andy MickletwaiteDave Mickletwaite attempts to set up a Norwich attack in difficult conditions at Southwold Picture: Andy Mickletwaite

On a bitterly cold afternoon, with 30mph winds howling straight across the pitch, both teams struggled to keep the ball, with frequent mistakes breaking up the play.

Twelve minutes into the game Norwich were awarded a penalty 25 metres out in front of the posts but elected to scrum. They won good ball and fed the ball out to the right where David Micklethwaite gleefully crossed for what was to be the only try of the game. The conversion attempt directly into the face of the wind was close to impossible but the visitors were five points to the good.

In reply Wold drove the Norwich scrum back who collapsed to concede a penalty. The hosts elected to scrum again and drove at the Norwich line but finally a knock on ensued and the chance was gone.

On the half hour mark Wold scrummaged hard again and Norwich were penalised for not binding 40 metres out in front of the posts and Josh Wallis slotted the ball cleanly over.

A Wallis clearance then put Wold right back in Norwich territory again and another scrum penalty for collapsing saw the same player give the hosts a 6-5 lead.

The second half saw more and more weather induced handling errors spoil what were potentially scoring opportunities for both sides but a great break down the left by Wold’s Josh Crick saw him tackled only three metres from the line.

That was probably the nearest either side came to scoring again until the last minute of the game. Norwich had a period when they were camped in the Wold 22 but they were being kept out with some strong tackling until there was an offside offence and from the resulting penalty in front of the posts Mike Lawton’s kick was good and the Lions snatched the win with less than a minute on the clock.

It was harsh for the home side on the day but really it was honours even, as Wold had done the same thing in the reverse fixture in September in the Norwich sunshine, scoring in the last minute to win.

On both occasions there was nothing between the two sides and the results could have gone either way.

Southwold’s man of the match was Josh Crick.

Live

