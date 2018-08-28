Search

Norwich return to action with tough fixture at Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 November 2018

Norwich's Jonty Newton in full flight during an impressive team performance at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

After a weekend off, Norwich return to London 2NE action with a tough trip to Wanstead, a place that has not been a happy hunting ground over the years.

Conditions look set to be muddy, with plenty of rain having fallen there this week and more forecast.

The Norwich squad includes returning captain Matt Selby, back from injury, while there’s a debut for centre Rudyard Gant, new to the club this season, Both men will start on the bench.

Last season Norwich only played Wanstead once, with the Essex side forfeiting the game at Beeston Hyrne. Norwich lost at Wanstead in a match in which they under-performed, albeit with some key players missing.

Judging by league positions it should be a close game, with the two sides locked together on 27 points from nine games.

Norwich will be looking to build on a excellent 57-5 home with over Saffron Walden two weeks ago.

Director of Rugby David Everitt said: “Last time out we produced an 80 minute performance that showed what we can achieve when we are disciplined, focused and committed. The performance was based on a solid defence, aggressive in the contact area and great support work.”

He continued “It was again disappointing to have no fixture last week so that we could build on that performance and we will have to bring all of those qualities to the game against Wanstead, They are a robust, committed team who will carry the ball hard and we will have to be at our best in the contact area if we are to come away with a result.

“As always it is the performance that is important and that the players carry out the coaching team’s instructions and hard work that they have been implementing over the last two weeks. We have set the standard and we must keep repeating it every time we go out.”

The Lions, having lost their Norfolk Cup game to West Norfolk’s first team last week, return to league with a game away against Norwich Union whilst the AXV host Lowestoft & Yarmouth II.

Southwold resume their London 2NE campaign with a home match against a Cantabrigian side who lie third from bottom in the table. The hosts had a hard-fought 18-13 win over Harlow at The Common last time out.

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

David Freezer
A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

