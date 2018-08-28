Norwich back in league action at Beeston Hyrne after cup walk-over

Mike Lawton spots a gap as Norwich take on Romford and Gidea Park in their previous week two weeks ago Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Archant

After an enforced week off due to Harpenden conceding their RFU Cup game at Beeston Hyrne, Norwich host third-placed Saffron Walden tomorrow in their latest London Two North East game.

The Essex side were relegated from London One North last season and have had a strange season so far.

They have dished out some huge defeats on their way to third place in the table, but have lost their last two league games to Ipswich and Stowmarket, teams that have defeated Norwich, so another tough game can be expected.

Tom Moss and Ryan Bigland return this week while the rest of the side has a similar look to the last league game, which saw Norwich lose 33-31 to Romford and Gidea Park.

Looking ahead to the game, director of rugby David Everitt said: “The break last weekend means that head coach Lee Parry will be able to pick from an almost full squad, with only captain Matt Selby and a couple of others still injured. We had a strong performance last time out against Romford but our discipline let us down.”

He continued: “There has been some hard soul searching by the players since Romford and they know that it is their fault results have not always gone their way.

“They have worked hard this week with the coaches in training to address the disciplinary issues. We need a full 80 minutes performance from them that they can be proud of, with commitment and discipline that will enable them to come away with a result that they deserve.”

Having reached the regional quarter-finals of the Intermediate Cup without playing a game Norwich have been drawn away to Letchworth from London Two North West on February 2. Letchworth made progress last weekend by beating Norwich’s weekend opponents Saffron Walden 29-10.

Meanwhile West Norfolk, who were handed a walk-over by Old Cooperians last weekend, have been drawn away to Chelmsford in the Senior Vase semi-finals on February 23.

Back in London Two North East Southwold will be attempting to put a painful 52-24 defeat at the hands of bottom side Basildon behind them on Saturday when they host Harlow, who are five points and three places below them in 10th.