Great night for CoNAC athletes as Arnold and Rodriguez star at race two of Wroxham 5K Series

Piers Arnold takes a moment to digest the win as Ben Spratling tries to catch his breath. Picture: Tony Thrussell Archant

City of Norwich AC athlete Piers Arnold admits he's in the form of his life after taking victory at a very wet second race of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night.

Piers Arnold takes victory at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: Tony Thrussell Piers Arnold takes victory at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Arnold led home a high quality field of runners in a stunning 14:44 ahead of club-mates Ben Spratling in 14:47 and Logan Smith in 15:10.

Arnold appears to be benefiting from coming off a marathon training block as he claimed the CoNAC bragging rights from Spratling and Smith.

"It was really nice to get the win - we all went off really quickly and it was just about holding on," said Arnold, who ran the London Marathon in 2-30:17 earlier this year. "I'm in the form of my life and I think it's just down to the years of consistent training.

"It was nice to get a PB as well - I haven't PB'd in about three years in the 5K so to take 10 seconds off is great and it's only the second time I've ever been under 15 minutes."

Runners get under way at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: Tony Thrussell Runners get under way at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Arnold admits that his training group under coach James Senior is pushing him on and knows he can barely miss a session if he wants to continue competing against the likes of Spratling and Smith.

"We've been training with James (Senior) for three or four years now and it's great to have this group of like-minded people who really want to push themselves," he said. "Every year everyone is getting a PB and getting faster.

"You have to do the training sessions to keep up and that group mentality really helps us. We really push each other on because ultimately we all want to beat each other." Another of Senior's training group took victory in the ladies' race by the slimmest of margins as Isabel Rodriguez claimed the win ahead of Waveney Valley's Samantha Lines by just four hundredths of a second.

Rodriguez posted a time of 17:30.759 ahead of Lines' 17:30.799 and he couldn't contain her delight after recently overcoming an Achilles injury. Faith Viney (Bure Valley Harriers) completed the top three with a huge new personal best of 17:34.

Juliette Watkinson gained a new personal best of 18:21 at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk Juliette Watkinson gained a new personal best of 18:21 at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk

"I'm so happy with that time - it felt so good," said Rodriguez. "I started off fast, I'm normally a 1500m runner, I lost a few places but I tried to match my cadence with the person in front of me so I don't lose pace.

"I was just trying to maintain and then I absolutely went for it in the last 400m.

"This will hopefully set me up nicely for a few 1500m track races coming up - I'm hoping I can make the time for the British Champs - I'm a few seconds away from that so fingers crossed that can happen over the next month."

Norwich Road Runners social committee were on hand for the pre and post race refreshments with plenty of cakes sold raising a total of £330.00 for the MS Therapy Centre.

Samantha Lines took second spot at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk Samantha Lines took second spot at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk

Results from race seven of the Sportlink Grand Prix Series (Wroxham 5K race two)

Men

Overall

Debbie English eases home at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk Debbie English eases home at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk

1. Piers Arnold 00:14:44 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Ben Spratling 00:14:47 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

3. Logan Smith 00:15:10 (City of Norwich AC)

MJ

Isabel Rodriguez takes victory at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk Isabel Rodriguez takes victory at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk

1. Joseph Smith 00:16:22 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

2. Harry Allcock 00:16:51 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

3. Danny Adams 00:16:55 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

MO

Amy Beck finished race two of the Wroxham 5K Series in 18:13. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk Amy Beck finished race two of the Wroxham 5K Series in 18:13. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk

1. James Senior 00:15:23 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

2. James O'Neill 00:15:37 (Ryston Runners AC)

3. Ryan Davidson 00:15:44 (Bure Valley Harriers)

M40-44

Joe Skipper completes race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk Joe Skipper completes race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk

1. James Reed 00:15:29 (Cambridge & Coleridge AC)

2. Gary Crush 00:15:35 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

3. Matthew Allen 00:16:19 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

M45-49

Richard Bracey completes race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk Richard Bracey completes race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk

1. Nicholas Bensley 00:16:54 (Ryston Runners AC)

2. Lawrence Wade 00:17:08 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

3. Matt Stone 00:17:29 (Bure Valley Harriers)

M50-54

Faith Viney finished third at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series in 17:34. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk Faith Viney finished third at race two of the Wroxham 5K Series in 17:34. Picture: totalracetiming.co.uk

1. Kevin Rooney 00:17:57 (Intercity Strollers)

2. Tony Witmond 00:18:04 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

3. Darren Honour 00:18:30 (Team Dunerunner)

M55-59

1. John Moore 00:17:36 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

2. Mark Garrett 00:18:26 (Norwich Road Runners)

3. Peter Clarke 00:18:55 (Diss & District AC)

M60-64

1. Robert Cheverton 00:18:30 (Lowestoft Road Runners)

2. Phil Hurr 00:18:56 (Bure Valley Harriers)

3. Nick Bowden 00:19:46 (Reepham Runners)

M65-69

1. Pete Johnson 00:20:21 (Ryston Runners AC)

2. Stephen Dady 00:21:01 (Wymondham AC)

3. David Aldis 00:22:03 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

M70+

1. Kenneth Bowman 00:20:32 (Coltishall Jaguars)

2. Kevin Youngs 00:21:02 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

3. Neil Anderton 00:24:00 (Dereham Runners AC)

Women

Overall

1. Isabel Rodriguez 00:17:30 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Samantha Lines 00:17:30 (Waveney Valley AC)

3. Faith Viney 00:17:34 (Bure Valley Harriers)

FJ

1. Hattie Reynolds 00:18:01 (North Norfolk Harriers AC)

2. Holly Bunn 00:18:57 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

3. Memphis Symonds 00:19:47 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

FO

1. Charlotte Neale 00:18:08 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

2. Amy Beck 00:18:13 (Norwich Road Runners)

3. Juliette Watkinson 00:18:21 (Wymondham AC)

F40-44

1. Cat Cummings 00:18:19 (Wymondham AC)

2. Alexandra Smith 00:19:32 (Wymondham AC)

3. Tawa Groombridge 00:20:05 (Norwich Road Runners)

F45-49

1. Jo Andrews 00:17:43 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

2. Sabina Spence 00:20:26 (Bure Valley Harriers)

3. Caroline Houghton 00:20:31 (Norwich Road Runners)

F50-54

1. Elly Young 00:20:52 (Coltishall Jaguars)

2. Helen Mian 00:21:01 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

3. Louise Hurr 00:21:13 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

F55-59

1. Catherine Henery 00:21:19 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

2. Karen Balcombe 00:22:49 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

3. Louise Wilkinson 00:24:01 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

F60-64

1. Anne Ellen 00:22:28 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

2. Rosemary Jackson 00:23:41 (Coltishall Jaguars)

3. Jackie Bye 00:23:43 (Coltishall Jaguars)

F65-69

1. Heather Hollister 00:26:30

2. Jane King 00:27:20

3. Elizabeth Halford 00:33:18 (Norwich Good Gym)

F70+

1. Cindy Burgess 00:27:14 (Wymondham AC)

2. Elizabeth Letzer 00:28:31 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

3. Jennifer Burfoot 00:28:38 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)