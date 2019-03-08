Runners out in force at Wroxham 5K event as Gary Crush and Hattie Reynolds take overall honours
City of Norwich Athletic Club's Gary Crush took victory in race one of the Wroxham 5K series on Wednesday evening in 15:33.
Crush was just four seconds outside of his personal best as he held off the challenge of Ironman triathlete Joe Skipper, who came second in 15:44. Ipswich Jaffa's Rob Chenery was third in 15:47.
North Norfolk Harriers' Hattie Reynolds produced a blistering run to win the overall women's race in 17:50 - a new personal best for the youngster. Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck, who won the Snetterton 5K and Mad March Hare 10K earlier this year, was second in 18:04 whilst Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) was third in 18:19.
Joseph Smith (Bungay Black Dog RC) was first junior in 16:15 with Danny Adams (CoNAC) second in 16:29. William Browne (CoNAC) was third in 16:53.
Holly Bunn (CoNAC) won the junior female category in 19:16 with Amelia Webber (Beccles & Bungay Harriers) second in 19:30. Grace Buchanan (North Norfolk Harriers AC) was third in 19:57.
The event, organised by Norwich Road Runners, included a new faster finish, meaning runners no longer had to turn into the school at the last minute and made for some great sprinting on the night.
A total of 759 runners took part and many will be back for the second race in just under four weeks' time on Wednesday, June 12, in which only a few places remain (sign up here).
The third race is on Wednesday, July 3.
Results
Men
Overall
1. Gary Crush 00:15:33 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)
2. Joe Skipper 00:15:44
3. Robert Chenery 00:15:47 (Ipswich Jaffa)
MO
1. Matthew Jeffries 00:15:49 (Waveney Valley AC)
2. Callum Bowen-Jones 00:16:13 (Dereham Runners AC)
3. David Roy 00:16:38 (Wymondham AC)
M40-44
1. Neil Adams 00:16:17 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)
2. Trevor Gannon 00:16:53 (Norwich Road Runners)
3. Glen Richardson 00:17:14 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)
M45-49
1. Nicholas Bensley 00:17:02 (Ryston Runners AC)
2. Lawrence Wade 00:17:06 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)
3. Darren Easter 00:17:28 (Dereham Runners AC)
M50-54
1. Darren Honour 00:18:04 (Team Dunerunner)
2. Mark Turner 00:18:41
3. Sean Thompson 00:18:43 (Wymondham AC)
M55-59
1. John Moore 00:17:17 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)
2. Peter Shackleton 00:18:44
3. Kevin Frazer 00:18:47 (Wymondham AC)
M60-64
1. Nigel Lambert 00:20:12 (Wymondham AC)
2. Nicholas Eley 00:20:38 (Coltishall Jaguars)
3. John Baxter 00:20:45 (Bure Valley Harriers)
M65-69
1. Stephen Dady 00:20:48 (Wymondham AC)
2. David Aldis 00:22:05 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)
3. Michael Persich 00:23:34
M70+
1. Kevin Youngs 00:20:36 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)
2. John Bone 00:24:00 (Great Yarmouth Road Runners)
3. David Goodwin 00:25:20 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)
MJ
1. Joseph Smith 00:16:15 (Bungay Black Dog RC)
2. Danny Adams 00:16:29 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)
3. William Browne 00:16:53 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)
Women
Overall
1. Hattie Reynolds 00:17:50 (North Norfolk Harriers AC)
2. Amy Beck 00:18:04 (Norwich Road Runners)
3. Charlotte Neale 00:18:19 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)
FO
1. Juliette Watkinson 00:18:28 (Wymondham AC)
2. Jessica Behan 00:18:38 (Norwich Road Runners)
3. Anna Olivia Kirkham 00:19:15
F40-44
1. Caroline Houghton 00:20:30 (Norwich Road Runners)
2. Louise Marsden 00:21:26 (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club)
3. Nicola Hill 00:21:31 (Norwich Road Runners)
F45-49
1. Penny Studley 00:20:57 (Great Yarmouth Road Runners)
2. Theresa Dooley 00:21:08 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)
3. Rebecca Maun 00:21:46 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)
F50-54
1. Elly Young 00:20:58 (Coltishall Jaguars)
2. Karyn Bray 00:21:32 (Bure Valley Harriers)
3. Louise Hurr 00:22:27 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)
F55-59
1. Rachel Robson 00:24:06 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)
2. Helen Hagon 00:24:45 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)
3. Jenny Mayne 00:25:53 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)
F60-64
1. Anne Ellen 00:22:14 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)
2. Gail Hardingham 00:24:09 (Bure Valley Harriers)
3. Bobbie Sauerzapf 00:25:14 (Bungay Black Dog RC)
F65-69
1. Anne Graveling 00:24:50
2. Jane King 00:26:01
3. Heather Hollister 00:26:21
F70+
1. Cindy Burgess 00:27:26 (Wymondham AC)
2. Eva Osborne 00:28:40 (Wymondham AC)
3. Jennifer Burfoot 00:29:13 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)
FJ
1. Holly Bunn 00:19:16 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)
2. Amelia Webber 00:19:30 (Beccles & Bungay Harriers)
3. Grace Buchanan 00:19:57 (North Norfolk Harriers AC)
Clubs
Male U40
Ryston Runners AC 1 (00:50:43)
00:16:42 Rob Simmonds
00:16:46 Daniel Guppy
00:17:14 Ben Keeley
Wymondham AC 1 (00:51:04)
00:16:38 David Roy
00:16:43 Kirk Bagge
00:17:42 Sam Barker
City of Norwich Athletics Club 1 (00:52:16)
00:17:08 Stephen Balfe
00:17:10 Marcus Sladden
00:17:58 Kieron Mcfarlane
Coltishall Jaguars 1 (00:53:36)
00:17:15 Andrew Mulligan
00:18:02 Daniel Smith
00:18:17 Jack Stuttle
Male O40
City of Norwich Athletics Club 1 (00:49:58)
00:15:33 Gary Crush
00:17:07 Lawrence Wade
00:17:17 Glen Richardson
Norwich Road Runners 1 (00:52:32)
00:16:54 Trevor Gannon
00:17:45 Marc Evans
00:17:53 Mat Porter
North Norfolk Beach Runners 1 (00:53:21)
00:16:17 Neil Adams
00:18:23 John Fagan
00:18:40 Darren Armstrong
Norfolk Gazelles AC 1 (00:53:57)
00:17:18 John Moore
00:17:46 James Fowler
00:18:51 Phil Whiting
Female U40
Norwich Road Runners 1 (00:59:46)
00:18:08 Amy Beck
00:18:45 Jessica Behan
00:22:52 Abigail Ottolangui
Wymondham AC 1 (01:00:17)
00:18:32 Juliette Watkinson
00:20:06 Lucy Tyler
00:21:38 Claire Cork
Norfolk Gazelles AC 1 (01:02:17)
00:19:42 Rowena Leary
00:20:57 Helen Terry
00:21:37 Laura Smitherman
Bure Valley Harriers 1 (01:02:50)
00:19:22 Autumn Hales
00:20:05 Amy Balaam
00:23:22 Sarah Bird
Female O40
Norwich Road Runners 1 (01:05:19)
00:20:45 Caroline Houghton
00:21:42 Nicola Hill
00:22:51 Kelly Parry
Norfolk Gazelles AC 1 (01:06:37)
00:21:19 Theresa Dooley
00:22:34 Anne Ellen
00:22:43 Louise Hurr
Coltishall Jaguars 1 (01:08:54)
00:21:14 Elly Young
00:23:13 Sonja White
00:24:26 Ruth Gainsford
North Norfolk Beach Runners 1 (01:10:24)
00:22:02 Rebecca Maun
00:24:03 Liz Harris
00:24:19 Jane Steed
Juniors
North Norfolk Harriers AC 1 (00:58:22)
00:17:50 Hattie Reynolds
00:20:00 Grace Buchanan
00:20:32 Abbi McCallum
City of Norwich Athletics Club 1 (01:02:37)
00:19:20 Holly Bunn
00:21:14 Millie Adams
00:22:02 Evie Hood
North Norfolk Harriers AC 2 (01:06:14)
00:21:21 Sophie McKee
00:21:40 Esme Jonas
00:23:13 Molly Philo
Norwich Road Runners 1 (01:14:14)
00:22:05 Hannah Colby
00:25:28 Sophie Broomfield
00:26:40 Kyra Cornish
City of Norwich Athletics Club 1 (00:50:26)
00:16:30 Danny Adams
00:16:53 William Browne
00:17:02 Zak Houghton
North Norfolk Harriers AC 1 (00:52:51)
00:17:13 Billy Life
00:17:47 Brad Keay
00:17:50 Joshua Keeble
City of Norwich Athletics Club 2 (00:53:20)
00:17:15 Jeya Kandola
00:17:44 Toby Nelson
00:18:20 Samuel Yellop
North Norfolk Harriers AC 2 (00:57:07)
00:18:48 Oliver Carpenter
00:18:49 Rudy Haywood
00:19:28 Ruben Xuereb