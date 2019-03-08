Gallery

Runners out in force at Wroxham 5K event as Gary Crush and Hattie Reynolds take overall honours

Gary Crush after winning race one of the Wroxham 5K series on Wednesday . Picture: Norwich Road Runners

City of Norwich Athletic Club's Gary Crush took victory in race one of the Wroxham 5K series on Wednesday evening in 15:33.

Callum Bowen-Jones on the home straight at the Wroxham 5K event. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

Crush was just four seconds outside of his personal best as he held off the challenge of Ironman triathlete Joe Skipper, who came second in 15:44. Ipswich Jaffa's Rob Chenery was third in 15:47.

North Norfolk Harriers' Hattie Reynolds produced a blistering run to win the overall women's race in 17:50 - a new personal best for the youngster. Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck, who won the Snetterton 5K and Mad March Hare 10K earlier this year, was second in 18:04 whilst Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) was third in 18:19.

Joseph Smith (Bungay Black Dog RC) was first junior in 16:15 with Danny Adams (CoNAC) second in 16:29. William Browne (CoNAC) was third in 16:53.

Holly Bunn (CoNAC) won the junior female category in 19:16 with Amelia Webber (Beccles & Bungay Harriers) second in 19:30. Grace Buchanan (North Norfolk Harriers AC) was third in 19:57.

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

The event, organised by Norwich Road Runners, included a new faster finish, meaning runners no longer had to turn into the school at the last minute and made for some great sprinting on the night.

A total of 759 runners took part and many will be back for the second race in just under four weeks' time on Wednesday, June 12, in which only a few places remain (sign up here).

The third race is on Wednesday, July 3.

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

Results

Men

Overall

1. Gary Crush 00:15:33 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. Joe Skipper 00:15:44

3. Robert Chenery 00:15:47 (Ipswich Jaffa)

MO

1. Matthew Jeffries 00:15:49 (Waveney Valley AC)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. Callum Bowen-Jones 00:16:13 (Dereham Runners AC)

3. David Roy 00:16:38 (Wymondham AC)

M40-44

1. Neil Adams 00:16:17 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. Trevor Gannon 00:16:53 (Norwich Road Runners)

3. Glen Richardson 00:17:14 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

M45-49

1. Nicholas Bensley 00:17:02 (Ryston Runners AC)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. Lawrence Wade 00:17:06 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

3. Darren Easter 00:17:28 (Dereham Runners AC)

M50-54

1. Darren Honour 00:18:04 (Team Dunerunner)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. Mark Turner 00:18:41

3. Sean Thompson 00:18:43 (Wymondham AC)

M55-59

1. John Moore 00:17:17 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. Peter Shackleton 00:18:44

3. Kevin Frazer 00:18:47 (Wymondham AC)

M60-64

1. Nigel Lambert 00:20:12 (Wymondham AC)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. Nicholas Eley 00:20:38 (Coltishall Jaguars)

3. John Baxter 00:20:45 (Bure Valley Harriers)

M65-69

1. Stephen Dady 00:20:48 (Wymondham AC)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. David Aldis 00:22:05 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

3. Michael Persich 00:23:34

M70+

1. Kevin Youngs 00:20:36 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. John Bone 00:24:00 (Great Yarmouth Road Runners)

3. David Goodwin 00:25:20 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

MJ

1. Joseph Smith 00:16:15 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

2. Danny Adams 00:16:29 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

3. William Browne 00:16:53 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

Women

Overall

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Hattie Reynolds 00:17:50 (North Norfolk Harriers AC)

2. Amy Beck 00:18:04 (Norwich Road Runners)

3. Charlotte Neale 00:18:19 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

FO

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Juliette Watkinson 00:18:28 (Wymondham AC)

2. Jessica Behan 00:18:38 (Norwich Road Runners)

3. Anna Olivia Kirkham 00:19:15

F40-44

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Caroline Houghton 00:20:30 (Norwich Road Runners)

2. Louise Marsden 00:21:26 (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club)

3. Nicola Hill 00:21:31 (Norwich Road Runners)

F45-49

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Penny Studley 00:20:57 (Great Yarmouth Road Runners)

2. Theresa Dooley 00:21:08 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

3. Rebecca Maun 00:21:46 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

F50-54

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Elly Young 00:20:58 (Coltishall Jaguars)

2. Karyn Bray 00:21:32 (Bure Valley Harriers)

3. Louise Hurr 00:22:27 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

F55-59

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Rachel Robson 00:24:06 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

2. Helen Hagon 00:24:45 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

3. Jenny Mayne 00:25:53 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

F60-64

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Anne Ellen 00:22:14 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

2. Gail Hardingham 00:24:09 (Bure Valley Harriers)

3. Bobbie Sauerzapf 00:25:14 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

F65-69

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Anne Graveling 00:24:50

2. Jane King 00:26:01

3. Heather Hollister 00:26:21

F70+

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Cindy Burgess 00:27:26 (Wymondham AC)

2. Eva Osborne 00:28:40 (Wymondham AC)

3. Jennifer Burfoot 00:29:13 (Norfolk Gazelles AC)

FJ

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

1. Holly Bunn 00:19:16 (City of Norwich Athletics Club)

2. Amelia Webber 00:19:30 (Beccles & Bungay Harriers)

3. Grace Buchanan 00:19:57 (North Norfolk Harriers AC)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

Clubs

Male U40

Ryston Runners AC 1 (00:50:43)

00:16:42 Rob Simmonds

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

00:16:46 Daniel Guppy

00:17:14 Ben Keeley

Wymondham AC 1 (00:51:04)

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

00:16:38 David Roy

00:16:43 Kirk Bagge

00:17:42 Sam Barker

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

City of Norwich Athletics Club 1 (00:52:16)

00:17:08 Stephen Balfe

00:17:10 Marcus Sladden

00:17:58 Kieron Mcfarlane

Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners Action from the Wroxham 5K race on Wednesday night. Picture: Norwich Road Runners

Coltishall Jaguars 1 (00:53:36)

00:17:15 Andrew Mulligan

00:18:02 Daniel Smith

00:18:17 Jack Stuttle

Male O40

City of Norwich Athletics Club 1 (00:49:58)

00:15:33 Gary Crush

00:17:07 Lawrence Wade

00:17:17 Glen Richardson

Norwich Road Runners 1 (00:52:32)

00:16:54 Trevor Gannon

00:17:45 Marc Evans

00:17:53 Mat Porter

North Norfolk Beach Runners 1 (00:53:21)

00:16:17 Neil Adams

00:18:23 John Fagan

00:18:40 Darren Armstrong

Norfolk Gazelles AC 1 (00:53:57)

00:17:18 John Moore

00:17:46 James Fowler

00:18:51 Phil Whiting

Female U40

Norwich Road Runners 1 (00:59:46)

00:18:08 Amy Beck

00:18:45 Jessica Behan

00:22:52 Abigail Ottolangui

Wymondham AC 1 (01:00:17)

00:18:32 Juliette Watkinson

00:20:06 Lucy Tyler

00:21:38 Claire Cork

Norfolk Gazelles AC 1 (01:02:17)

00:19:42 Rowena Leary

00:20:57 Helen Terry

00:21:37 Laura Smitherman

Bure Valley Harriers 1 (01:02:50)

00:19:22 Autumn Hales

00:20:05 Amy Balaam

00:23:22 Sarah Bird

Female O40

Norwich Road Runners 1 (01:05:19)

00:20:45 Caroline Houghton

00:21:42 Nicola Hill

00:22:51 Kelly Parry

Norfolk Gazelles AC 1 (01:06:37)

00:21:19 Theresa Dooley

00:22:34 Anne Ellen

00:22:43 Louise Hurr

Coltishall Jaguars 1 (01:08:54)

00:21:14 Elly Young

00:23:13 Sonja White

00:24:26 Ruth Gainsford

North Norfolk Beach Runners 1 (01:10:24)

00:22:02 Rebecca Maun

00:24:03 Liz Harris

00:24:19 Jane Steed

Juniors

North Norfolk Harriers AC 1 (00:58:22)

00:17:50 Hattie Reynolds

00:20:00 Grace Buchanan

00:20:32 Abbi McCallum

City of Norwich Athletics Club 1 (01:02:37)

00:19:20 Holly Bunn

00:21:14 Millie Adams

00:22:02 Evie Hood

North Norfolk Harriers AC 2 (01:06:14)

00:21:21 Sophie McKee

00:21:40 Esme Jonas

00:23:13 Molly Philo

Norwich Road Runners 1 (01:14:14)

00:22:05 Hannah Colby

00:25:28 Sophie Broomfield

00:26:40 Kyra Cornish

City of Norwich Athletics Club 1 (00:50:26)

00:16:30 Danny Adams

00:16:53 William Browne

00:17:02 Zak Houghton

North Norfolk Harriers AC 1 (00:52:51)

00:17:13 Billy Life

00:17:47 Brad Keay

00:17:50 Joshua Keeble

City of Norwich Athletics Club 2 (00:53:20)

00:17:15 Jeya Kandola

00:17:44 Toby Nelson

00:18:20 Samuel Yellop

North Norfolk Harriers AC 2 (00:57:07)

00:18:48 Oliver Carpenter

00:18:49 Rudy Haywood

00:19:28 Ruben Xuereb