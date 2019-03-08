Search

Norwich rider Polly Mason out on her own to take win at Essex Roads CC event

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 April 2019

Norwich rider Polly Mason takes the win at the Essex Roads CC Women’s Road Race Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

Norwich rider Polly Mason scored an impressive win when she rode off the front of a leading break to take the Essex Roads CC Women’s Road Race by a margin nearer two minutes than one.

The leading break at the Essex Roads CC Women’s Road Race - number three is eventual winner Polly Mason Picture: Fergus MuirThe leading break at the Essex Roads CC Women’s Road Race - number three is eventual winner Polly Mason Picture: Fergus Muir

Early in the 51-mile race near Chelmsford there had been a number of attacks which had been chased down.

Then Cindy Berry, who, like Mason is from Norwich and has just joined the DAP team, made a bid and Mason and three others joined her to form a group which succeeded in getting clear.

Presently reduced to three, the break worked together until Mason, doing her turn at the front, found no one taking over.

She looked round and discovered she was on her way to a lone win.

The field at Howe Green Picture: Fergus MuirThe field at Howe Green Picture: Fergus Muir

In a big bunch sprint for second place Berry took 10th overall.

High category men raced over 77 miles on the long Great Saling circuit and here Barney Purbrook – second in the recent DAP CC race – had his revenge on Norwich rider and winner at Ringsfield, Steven Parsonage.

Purbrook had emerged from a long-sustained break made in company with Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power) and Seb Garry (High Wycombe CC).

Purbrook won by 14 seconds from Parsonage who had bridged from the bunch over the last 25 miles.

The bunch at Little Claydons Picture: Fergus MuirThe bunch at Little Claydons Picture: Fergus Muir

Fawcett finished third, ahead of Kenninghall rider Tom Fitzpatrick, a last-lap escapee from the bunch who in turn was followed in by Navy man Stephen Swindley and Andy Taylor (DAP CC).

Some brave local MTBers tackled the National Series racing at Hadleigh Park where most of the 2012 Olympic circuit was used – in contrast to the more benign MSG version.

Mulbarton rider Will Dorsett was fourth in the Sport category with Nigel Herrod from Beccles also fourth in the 60-plus and James Pickering (Push Sport) eighth in Expert/Elite.

Fakenham town centre on Easter Sunday afternoon is the place to be for bike race spectating.

The decisive break escapes during the Essex Roads CC Women’s Road Race. Norwich rider Cindy Berry (centre), with winner Polly Mason part hidden on Berry’s left Picture: Fergus MuirThe decisive break escapes during the Essex Roads CC Women’s Road Race. Norwich rider Cindy Berry (centre), with winner Polly Mason part hidden on Berry’s left Picture: Fergus Muir

With a short circuit passing through the Market place twice on each lap there should be plenty of excitement.

First bike race 1.15pm. For details see the Active Fakenham website.

