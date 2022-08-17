Norwich para-canoeist Shaun becomes a triple world champion

Shaun Cook, para-canoeist paddler at Norwich Canoe Club, became a triple world champion at the International Va'a Federation World Sprint Championships at Dorney Lake.

As well as a gold in the single 250m sprint, he teamed up to win gold in the GB Team V6 (Va'a for six paddlers) 500m and GB Team V12 (Va'a for 12 paddlers) 500m - paddling alongside legends in the sport.

It's almost impossible to quantify that achievement, particularly when you realise that for the crews from New Zealand, Hawaii, Chile and Brazil outrigger paddling is virtually a national sport - it’s been part of their heritage and culture for hundreds of years.

“Thanks to all of the para group in Norwich - particularly my coach and Josh Peachment my training partner who definitely share in this," said Cook.

"The championships at Dorney Lake were full of generosity, celebration and exuberance - it was a beautiful few days and I felt privileged to take part. Huge thanks to everyone including the other members of the GB team.”

His coach, Tim Scott, added: “Shaun is remarkable. He’s very focused, but very generous, very determined but also vulnerable. He listens and he tries really really hard, and he's somehow navigated his way through some very tough times both on the water and off - partly by always still having time and patience for everyone. And of course he really loves paddling and trains twice a day, once on the water in the morning and later on in the gym.”

Norwich Canoe Club para group paddle from Norwich Canoe Club every weekday morning. The group has specialist equipment and is open to anyone with a disability. There is no need to compete - you can just go along and have fun.

The Norfolk Community Foundation in partnership with Sir Norman Lamb Coalition, as well as Duffields Animal Feeds provide financial support while the Alan Boswell Group are also involved.

Anyone who would like to paddle with the para group or support the club through sponsorship should contact Tim Scott on scott.tim@icloud.com.