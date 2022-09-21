Norwich's over 70s walking footballers crowned national champions again
- Credit: Norwich Soca Seniors
Norwich's over 70s walking football team have defended their national title.
The Soca Seniors won a very keenly contested game against a Winstanley side from Wigan in the final at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre.
An early goal from Mick Ottolangui decided the match, which sparked huge celebrations among the Norwich contingent.
The team drew the first two games - 0-0 with Matlock and 1-1 (Colin Alexander) - with Cove.
The following two games produced vital victories, 1-0 (Colin Alexander) against a slick Birmingham side and a similar 1-0 score (Ottolangui) against Arun.
The final group game was a 0-0 draw against Bolton.
In the quarter final Norwich played Wigan and won 2-0 with two quickfire goals from Dave Florido, the second an absolute thunderbolt.
Ottolangui scored again in a slick display by the team to see see off Eastleigh 1-0 in the semi final.
After the presentation there were joyous scenes at the end as they celebrated alongside Norwich City CSF, the Walking Football Association Over 60s champions, who included four club members, Ray DeKeyzer, Richard Nicholls, Mal Broome and Peter Milton.
The Norwich over 70s squad was: Alan Gibbs, Geoff Brown, Colin Alexander, Brian Russell, Dave Florido, Richard Graham, Barry Buxton, Rodney Smith, Peter Pearson and Mick Ottolangui.
Gary Cockaday, of Norwich Soca Seniors, said: "It was truly another wonderful day in the history of Norwich Soca Seniors."
Norwich Soca Seniors play at the FDC at Bowthorpe and they have 100 players aged from 50 to 80.