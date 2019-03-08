Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Trainer plotting early route to title shot for rising Norwich star Goddard

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 17 March 2019

Liam Goddard on the attack during another impressive win, this time over Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

Liam Goddard on the attack during another impressive win, this time over Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

Trainer Graham Everett says he will not hesitate to throw young prospect Liam Goddard into a title fight if the offer came along.

Connor Vian on his way to victory over Kristaps Zulgis Picture: Mark HewlettConnor Vian on his way to victory over Kristaps Zulgis Picture: Mark Hewlett

Goddard is one of Norwich’s bright young things and enhanced his growing reputation with his third win a row in Norwich on Friday, looking classy in a four-round win over the tough Sergio Gugliotta.

If Goddard is to compete at the highest level he will need to dispose of boxers who offer different challenges: Gugliotta’s was heads-down, forward motion and awkward, but Goddard handled it with ease.

“Every box he ticks helps us no end and I am not messing about with Liam,” Everett said. “I need to keep him on it, I need to keep him in the gym, I need to keep him focused and the plan with him will be maybe one more four-rounder and then I want him on six-rounders. He has a huge fan base and that support will push him on.

“Once he has done a six-rounder, once I get an opportunity I will take it and if he gets an opportunity for a Southern Area or something, I will take it. Three or four fights and if it is the right opportunity I will take it. If not he will have more fight and then do it.

Owen Bluden stands over Reece Smith Picture: Mark HewlettOwen Bluden stands over Reece Smith Picture: Mark Hewlett

“It’s not a case of fast-tracking him, but I think he has skills to thrills I think he is a very clever boxer, intelligent, loves a fight.”

Goddard has an unerring ability to quickly extricate himself from any potential tight spots of bother.

“That is something I have been encouraging him to do a lot,” said Everett. “I have said before he should model himself on Joe Calzaghe - throw plenty of punches and move well, good, high work rate. He has to learn to punch inside a little bit more but on the outside he is nice and fast.”

Goddard himself quickly saw the value of good footwork. “In the first stages of the first round a few shots woke me up because my feet were planted and as soon as soon as I felt them, I thought ‘now I need to box and move’ and the foot movement came with that,”

Goddard has benefited from sparring with British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh, and takes in every word.

“When you are putting the work in with a current British champion, you need to learn from that because it is the best sparring you will get,” he said. “If he is giving me his time, I will take every second of it.”

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell suffered disappointment when he lost his opponent on the day of the fight, but was able to get on to a show in Bedford on Saturday night when, giving away three stone, he beat heavyweight Phil Williams 40:36.

Connor Vian avoided ‘a banana skin’ as he prepares for what could be his first title fight.

Everett revealed that an announcement on Vian’s next fight would be made on Monday – and that suggests the outing is likely to have more than just pride at stake.

Vian, a serving para who lives at Briston in north Norfolk, was a 39:37 winner over Kristaps Zulgis. Zulgis made life difficult with his significant height advantage, but Vian likes to vary his work and left the Latvian looking somewhat one-dimensional.

“There will be some huge news on Monday,” said Everett.

“This was a big test but Connor got through it really well. The lad he faced was strong – he is a former national amateur champion and a strong, strong kid.

“I was told he was coming to win, which is what we want - a lovely warm-up for what Connor is getting.”

Norwich welterweight Owen Blunden stopped Reece Smith in the first round to make it two wins out of two as a pro. Smith goaded Blunden, who reacted swiftly with an attack that left Smith on the canvas and unable to beat the count.

“Owen was getting well on top,” said Everett. “I’m really pleased with him – he has improved immensely over the last few weeks.

“He’s in the gym every day, and he is in good company. He’s working hard and is very fit and getting stronger all the time. He is a work in progress”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weird Norfolk: Both ladies in this Felbrigg Hall photo soon met their strange deaths

The Ketton sisters and Felbrigg Hall. Picture: THE NATIONAL TRUST / EDP Archive

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Paddy Davitt: Beauty in a beastly Championship duel for Norwich City

The grounded Ben Godfrey heads Norwich City's winner in a 2-1 victory against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Trainer plotting early route to title shot for rising Norwich star Goddard

Liam Goddard on the attack during another impressive win, this time over Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

‘Quality came when we needed it’ – McLean reacts to sixth Norwich win

Kenny McLean scores Norwich City's opening goal, as the Championship leaders picked up a sixth successive win at Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists