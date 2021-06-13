Norwich Half: Cockram targeting marathon after Norwich Half victory

Published: 6:00 PM June 13, 2021 Updated: 6:35 PM June 13, 2021

Natasha Cockram hopes her victory at the Larking Gowen City of Norwich Half Marathon can be another stepping stone to attaining full fitness ahead of an autumn marathon.

The 28-year-old has had an injury interrupted period since becoming British champion at last year’s London Marathon but feels she has finally got to the root of her ankle problem.

Cockram, who finished second at the Great Britain Olympic trials in March behind Steph Davies, is targeting the London Marathon once again later this year as she begins to up her training schedule.

“I’ve actually been on and off injured since the London Marathon back in October so obviously I did the Olympic trials in March but all through that I was on and off injured,” he said.

“It was nice to have my physio here today as she was helping out so it was nice for her to see me race.

“I didn’t feel any pain today – it's kind of been an odd one. They think I’ve got a cyst in the ankle so it hurts one day and then the next not so much.

“I’m just taking it as it goes but hopefully I’ll have it sorted over the next couple of months. I’m looking at doing London again but we’re not sure yet.”

Cockram looked in fine form as she took victory in 76:31 with CoNAC’s Mabel Beckett in second (81:09) and Alicia Lacey (Norwich Road Runners) third in 83:21.

Cockram, who moved to Norfolk last year, admitted the time wasn’t as fast as she would have liked but was pleased with her performance in the heat.

“I would have liked to have been a bit quicker but it was just good to get out and race again,” she said. “It was slightly hillier in the second half than I thought. The first half was pretty flat but the second half was pretty up and down.

“It’s just good to get a race. The first four miles I was with a couple of guys but then I broke off from them so the rest of the race was solo but it’s nice to get out and race.

“It was more about training today to be honest and I’m going to go and run another seven miles now as I start my marathon training ready for autumn.”

