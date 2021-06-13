Norwich Half: 'Incredible' to be back as runners battle hot conditions

Published: 6:00 PM June 13, 2021 Updated: 6:34 PM June 13, 2021

Norman Shreeve on his way to victory at the City of Norwich Half Marathon. - Credit: Alison Armstrong

Norman Shreeve admitted it felt “incredible” to be back racing at a big event after taking victory at the Larking Gowen City of Norwich Half Marathon on Sunday.

The Cambridge & Coleridge athlete cruised to victory, mastering the hot conditions, in 68:30. Ash Harrell (Highgate Harriers) took second place in 69:34 with James Hoad (Thames Hare and Hounds) third in 70:43.

Shreeve looked in control throughout but just felt grateful to be able to race again.

“It’s incredible to be back and thanks to everyone who organised it,” he said. “I know how difficult it is to get races on at the moment.

“We all train so hard outside of our full-time jobs and 99 percent of it is training and the real fun bit is racing. We just haven’t been able to do that obviously.”

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

Shreeve admitted the time was slower than he wanted as more than 800 runners battled the hot conditions.

“I thought I could run in the 65s today so I knew I would probably have to lead from the front,” he said. “I knew from early on that it wasn’t on and it was just too warm so I kept it fairly controlled.

“I wanted to try and keep a decent gap between myself and Ash Harrell behind me.

“The 12th mile was a bit of a tough spot as that hill comes just at the wrong time. It’s not a terrible hill, in the first half of the race it would be okay but the 12th mile in a half marathon is always really tough. That was hard!”

Next on the agenda is the English Championships next month but then it’s all about another marathon in autumn.

“I’m looking forward to the English Championships, running the 10,000m, but then the main focus is on building up to a marathon in September/October sort of time.

“The main focus is going to be on the Berlin Marathon in September.

“I’ve been talking to the guys for a while about it and they confirmed that it will be going ahead all being well – I think they’re hoping for 30,000 runners which would be great.”

MORE: Read the women's race report here





Natasha Cockram on her way to victory at the City of Norwich Half Marathon. - Credit: Alison Armstrong

Ash Harrell on his way to finishing second at the Norwich Half Marathon - Credit: Alison Armstrong

Runners set off at the City of Norwich Half Marathon - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Norman Shreeve crosses the finish line at the Norwich Half Marathon. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the start of the City of Norwich Half Marathon - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the start of the City of Norwich Half Marathon - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Norwich Half Marathon. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the start of the City of Norwich Half Marathon - Credit: Mark Armstrong



