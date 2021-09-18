Title win for Goddard as boxing returns to Norwich

Published: 12:08 AM September 18, 2021

Norwich has a new boxing champion after Liam Goddard celebrated the sport's return to the city with a stunning stoppage victory.

Goddard launched a fierce attack at the end of the fourth round to end Justin Menzie's resistance. The bell looked to have saved the Essex fighter, but he was a spent force and one look was enough for referee Kieran McCann to call a halt to proceedings, sparking wild celebrations inside and outside of the ring as Goddard took possession of the Southern Area welterweight belt.

The Halls was packed to the rafters for a five-fight show which ended a wait of more than a year and a half for action. And the fans weren't disappointed.

As well as Goddard's victory, fellow city boxer Owen Blunden emerged on top of a bruising encounter against Argentine Ezequiel Gregores, winning 39:37. It was a feisty affair at times, both men standing toe-to-toe for four rounds, with Blunden having to deal with some stray elbows and a charging head.

There were victories for three debutants, the most impressive by Dereham's Emma Dolan, who destroyed Nicole Goldsmith-Ryan in 53 seconds, throwing machine-gun punches with unerring accuracy from the first bell.

Great Yarmouth's Mikie Webber-Kane looked neat and classy in a 40:36 victory over Carl Turney, from Bognor Regis, while Ipswich's Frankie Davey also won all four rounds in an impressive starter against Charlie Sheldon, from Bury St Edmunds.



