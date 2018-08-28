Search

Advanced search

Mason too strong for A team as ‘D’ win Foxwood battle

PUBLISHED: 10:31 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:31 20 November 2018

Thorpe St Andrew, who beat UEA C 8-2 in Division 2A. From left, Alan Pulsford, Rod Clayton, Roy Pells and Michael Wright Picture: Trevor Pruce

Thorpe St Andrew, who beat UEA C 8-2 in Division 2A. From left, Alan Pulsford, Rod Clayton, Roy Pells and Michael Wright Picture: Trevor Pruce

Archant

Foxwood A, Norwich and District League Premier A runners-up last season, found themselves in third position this week, but hoped to take maximum points against Foxwood D to start moving up the table.

The As arrived with a strong squad, but didn’t account for the Ds’ Wayne Mason taking away a maximum, beating Chris Cockburn in five sets. Mason’s player of the match performance ensured the As were limited to three points in a 7-3 victory.

Wensum D took maximum points for the second week in a row with an 8-2 victory over Harriers A, sending them into second place in Premier B.

James Skilleter and Lewis Taylor have led the charge for Wensum, going unbeaten for two matches, player of the match Taylor not dropping a set this week. Harriers’ Jeremy Cocks and Neville Beckett fought hard to save the whitewash with five-set victories.

Electricity went into week 10 still needing a win, and hoped to kick-start their campaign against Taverham B. Taverham were down to two players due to injury, but Electricity took their chance in style, ruthlessly claiming the first seven games with Nick Galley untouchable all night. The Taverham pair managed to scrape a singles apiece but were thoroughly out-thought and outclassed, Electricity going home with a deserved 8-2 victory.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last year, Thorpe St Andrew have been the surprise package in Division 2A. This week they met UEA C in a hard-fought match. The UEA team favoured attacking topspin play but were mostly frustrated by Thorpe’s varied approach. Summer signing Alan Pulsford is making the difference for Thorpe this season, and his strong maximum paved the way to an 8-2 victory.

Two Wensum teams faced each other in Division 2B, with H playing I. Finding themselves at opposite ends of the table, it was always going to be a tough evening for the Hs against an experienced I side, and a confident performance earned the I team maximum points. Kelsey Fordham was player of the match for saving the whitewash for the Hs, coming from two sets down to beat George Sangarde.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Second elderly woman is mugged in city centre

An elderly woman was a victim of a robbery at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Firefighters called to blaze behind former Norwich pub

Fire in a stabe behind the former Magpie Pub in Norwich. Picture Heidi Secker.

What is happening at the empty units on this Norwich road?

Shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Norwich police operation will create ‘ring of steel’ around city

In pursuit of a vehicle through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

WATCH: Ready up the road machine! The PinkUn Show #157 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City trips

Michael Bailey
This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Inside information... or fake news as it is often is

Chris Lakey
An all too familiar sight - Matt Jarvis on the ground injured Picture: Nick Butcher

Opinion Canaries are giving fans every right to live the dream

Robin sainty
Jordan Rhodes rushes to collect the ball after scoring City's equaliser - it was well worth the effort Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Why Matt Gill swapped Norwich City for Ipswich Town

New Ipswich Town first-team coach Matt Gill, pictured at training with Paul Lambert. Picture: Ross Halls

Video ‘I’m sure with this football we can be successful’ – Leitner loving the Norwich City way

Moritz Leitner has total faith in what Norwich City are doing this season in the Championship - and what they could go on to achieve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Lowestoft Town 2 Royston Town 0: Joy for Blues as Schaar and Deeks strike to down Crows

Kieran Higgs gets a shot on goal during Lowestoft Town's clash with Royston at the Amber Dew Events Stadium Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Video ‘There’d be something wrong if I walked straight back in’ – Hanley knows the Norwich City task ahead

Grant Hanley heads for goal during Norwich City's home defeat to Leeds back in August. A lot has changed since then. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

With the Tampa sun done, it’s now all Norwich City eyes on Swansea test

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory over Millwall with the Canaries supporters inside Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists