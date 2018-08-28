Mason too strong for A team as ‘D’ win Foxwood battle

Thorpe St Andrew, who beat UEA C 8-2 in Division 2A. From left, Alan Pulsford, Rod Clayton, Roy Pells and Michael Wright Picture: Trevor Pruce Archant

Foxwood A, Norwich and District League Premier A runners-up last season, found themselves in third position this week, but hoped to take maximum points against Foxwood D to start moving up the table.

The As arrived with a strong squad, but didn’t account for the Ds’ Wayne Mason taking away a maximum, beating Chris Cockburn in five sets. Mason’s player of the match performance ensured the As were limited to three points in a 7-3 victory.

Wensum D took maximum points for the second week in a row with an 8-2 victory over Harriers A, sending them into second place in Premier B.

James Skilleter and Lewis Taylor have led the charge for Wensum, going unbeaten for two matches, player of the match Taylor not dropping a set this week. Harriers’ Jeremy Cocks and Neville Beckett fought hard to save the whitewash with five-set victories.

Electricity went into week 10 still needing a win, and hoped to kick-start their campaign against Taverham B. Taverham were down to two players due to injury, but Electricity took their chance in style, ruthlessly claiming the first seven games with Nick Galley untouchable all night. The Taverham pair managed to scrape a singles apiece but were thoroughly out-thought and outclassed, Electricity going home with a deserved 8-2 victory.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last year, Thorpe St Andrew have been the surprise package in Division 2A. This week they met UEA C in a hard-fought match. The UEA team favoured attacking topspin play but were mostly frustrated by Thorpe’s varied approach. Summer signing Alan Pulsford is making the difference for Thorpe this season, and his strong maximum paved the way to an 8-2 victory.

Two Wensum teams faced each other in Division 2B, with H playing I. Finding themselves at opposite ends of the table, it was always going to be a tough evening for the Hs against an experienced I side, and a confident performance earned the I team maximum points. Kelsey Fordham was player of the match for saving the whitewash for the Hs, coming from two sets down to beat George Sangarde.