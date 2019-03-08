Norwich club receives LTA's Disability award at Wimbledon

Derek Perry, head of Inclusive Sport at East Anglia Tennis & Squash Club, receives the award from Josh Patterson, left, and Leon Smith Picture: LTA Archant

Norwich's East Anglia Tennis & Squash Club has scooped an LTA tennis award for its exemplary disability programme at the sport's governing body's annual ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The LTA Tennis Awards finallists with deputy president David Rawlinson and head of men's tennis & Davis Cup captain Leon Smith Picture: LTA The LTA Tennis Awards finallists with deputy president David Rawlinson and head of men's tennis & Davis Cup captain Leon Smith Picture: LTA

The club was one of 17 winners on the day and were presented with their award by Made in Chelsea's Joshua Patterson.

The Disability Award success was for their commitment to delivering all-inclusive tennis for a variety of disabilities, and people of all ages and abilities, in a safe and friendly environment.

The club talks closely to players, parents and teachers about objectives and special requirements, and allow disabled players to help the younger tennis generation. Contributing to their successful programmes are the club's experienced workforce, including many volunteers and coaches, and funding to ensure there are no barriers to participation.

You may also want to watch:

Derek Perry, Head of Inclusive Sport at East Anglia Tennis & Squash Club said: "I am honoured to receive this award. All of the finalists were worthy winners so it's definitely a shock!

" All of us at East Anglia Tennis & Squash Club pride ourselves on making tennis a totally inclusive sport and we work with wheelchair users, as well as people with Down's Syndrome and autism. We're looking to grow the facilities so we can expand our offering within the local community."

The awards were made at a ceremony during the Championships at Wimbledon.

This year saw more than 1,500 nominations across 10 different categories, including Young Person of the Year, Community Initiative and Disability Programme. Nominations were drawn from 25,000 volunteers, 4,400 coaches, 940 officials, 20,000 schools, 2,700 clubs and over 9,700 LTA approved tournaments, demonstrating the extraordinary contributions of individuals and venues to help to open up the sport and bring new fans and players to the game.

Scott Lloyd, CEO of the LTA said: "Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners of this year's LTA Tennis Awards. As the governing body for tennis, we can't achieve our vision of opening up the sport without their support, so I would like to extend my thanks to each and every one of them for all that they do."