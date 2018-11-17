Search

Advanced search

Exclusive

Norwich City: Zoe Ward on the worth of women in football – and in the Canaries’ corridors of power

17 November, 2018 - 06:12
Zoe Ward is part of Norwich City's executive board Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Zoe Ward is part of Norwich City's executive board Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

For years Delia Smith was at the vanguard of women in football – and that isn’t lost on Norwich City’s business and project director, Zoe Ward.

City’s majority shareholder and Karren Brady – formerly Birmingham managing director and current vice-chairman at West Ham – were for years the examples of a modicum of football progress in a man’s world.

Now Susan Whelan at Leicester and Everton’s Denise Barrett-Baxendale are the notable chief executives pushing the ceiling, along with Susanna Dinnage’s appointment as Premier League chief executive this week.

“For me being a woman in football, I’ve tried not to be a man,” said Ward. “I’ve always just thought you will earn respect from the job you do.

“I’ve worked with some tough, influential men in the game: Richard Scudamore, (lawyer) Peter McCormick, Mohamed Al-Fayed as well as Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool.

“I don’t think I’ve found it a challenge – maybe there have been challenges I haven’t really been aware of, but I think more women now work in football and essentially, the demographic of a football audience is largely male.

MORE: Zoe Ward on Suarez, McNally, Stuart Webber and her Norwich City stars aligning

Norwich City's joint majority shareholder Delia Smith (left) celebrates victory over Middlesbrough with her husband, Michael Wynn Jones. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich City's joint majority shareholder Delia Smith (left) celebrates victory over Middlesbrough with her husband, Michael Wynn Jones. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“So there will probably always be more men working in football than women, just because more men want to.

“But I certainly don’t think there is a lack of opportunity for women – and we’ve just seen that with Susanna Dinnage’s appointment.

“Fifteen years ago I would go to some clubs on a matchday, go into a boardroom and everyone from the club would sit on one table – and I would have to sit with the wives on another table.

“Delia and I have quite often spoken about that because she has also been in that position, where she couldn’t sit with her counterpart owner – she had to sit with the wives.

“We’ve moved on a long way since then.

“Delia has been a massive inspiration to me because she is all about people. She really cares, she wants everyone to be the best they can be and always talks about none of us being as smart as all of us – and that’s where her collaborative approach and vision has come in.”

Football enjoying a more equal relationship with gender is one goal for the game; simply appreciating what a female influence can bring should be far more simple to achieve.

“There are times when people do go, you’re a woman – what do you know?” admitted Ward. “But it’s not just about who should play at left-back; it’s how the club is run.

“Men and women do think differently. They bring different skill sets and that’s why the relationship between Ben (Kensell), Stuart (Webber) and myself works really well – because we all bring something different, but all have massive respect for what each of us brings.

“In any organisation, you just want there to be different people and different ways of thinking.

“We have got quite a few women in the club now who are great influencers and delivers, and they will be great leaders in this football club – and it’s really exciting to see.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Exclusive Norwich City: Zoe Ward exclusive – Suarez, McNallly, Maddison, project transformation and her husband

Zoe Ward is one of three members on Norwich City's new executive committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

College sets out improvement priorities following ‘body blow’ Ofsted report

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Industry leaders back college’s turnaround plan after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted shock

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend, and chair of governors Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

ian clarke
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Belief creates champions... do City have a date with destiny?

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki - last-gasp hero against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Carrow Road calling! This week’s PinkUn Show #156 with Bailey, Davitt and Van Wijk

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

paddy davitt
Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read Sport

Video ‘Fans look out for each other’ - Norwich City supporters praised as national figures show decline in football-related arrests

Police at the Norwich City v Ipswich Town derby at Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Tampa Tour gallery: Intense training has been a key part of City’s form – Rhodes

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Mario Vrancic, Mo Leitner and Felix Passlack Picture: David Freezer

Exclusive Norwich City: Zoe Ward exclusive – Suarez, McNallly, Maddison, project transformation and her husband

Zoe Ward is one of three members on Norwich City's new executive committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A sad day for angling, tributes continue to pour in for legendary angler John Wilson

John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Video Tampa Tour: ‘All my prayers have been answered’ – City legend Keelan thrilled with Florida reunion

Canaries legend Kevin Keelan, right, with goalkeeping coach Ed Wooten, centre, and Aston Oxborough during the open training session in Tampa Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists