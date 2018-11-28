Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Our latest Norwich City player watch kept an eye on CHRISTOPH ZIMMERMANN during last night’s goalless stalemate away to Hull, as the defender helped make sure the Canaries held on to their clean sheet.

The giant German was starting his 15th consecutive match in all competitions and helped City stay stop and unbeaten in seven despite a disappointing draw, with fit-again skipper Grant Hanley now waiting in the wings.

Here’s how his night unfolded...

1 – Puts the ball out for a throw after an early Max Aarons mistake has City scrambling, calming things down.

9 – Emi Buendia hurries the ball back under pressure and Zimmermann can only clear as far as Reece Burke on halfway.

11 – Fist bump of defiance with Tim Krul ahead of a Kamil Grosicki corner and Timm Klose is able to head clear.

16 – Calm header away under pressure from a David Marshall goal-kick and sets Aarons clear on the right.

25 – Under pressure from Kamil Grosicki on the right as a long ball is played forward but calmly finds Krul.

27 – Markus Henriksen nods a Krul kick forwards and the big German is up well to beat Chris Martin in the air.

28 – Dodgy header backwards from Alex Tettey but Zimmermann colly heads to Klose to defuse the situation.

31 – Lovely long ball spread to Jamal Lewis on the left wing but Teemu Pukki can’t hold possession and Hull counter.

35 – Steps across Jackson Irvine on halfway to stop a Hull counter.

37 – Tracks Irvine as Hull attack from a City corner, can’t stop the ball forward but Grosicki’s cross is poor and to Krul.

43 – Keeps a tight leash on Burke as Eric Lichaj lines up a long throw from the left, up to win the header comfortably.

47 – Steps up to disrupt Irvine and stop the Australian turning towards goal.

52 – In the right place to stop Martin’s cushioned ball into the box getting through.

61 – Bowen whips in a cross from the left and Zimmermann heads clear but only as far as Henriksen, who blasts over from 20 yards.

71 – Chips a pass forward towards Tom Trybull and Burke heads out of play.

73 – Wayward pass but Buendia just about keeps possession on the stretch.

74 – Buendia robbed by Kevin Stewart, who threads Martin into the left channel, Zimmermann holds up but can’t prevent shot, which is weak and easy for Krul.

79 – Tries to chest a long clearance to Tettey but doesn’t get enough power and Hull attack but Lewis out-muscles Grosicki.

85 – Klose loose play and Zimmermann has to sweep up, finding Aarons under pressure. Soon after spreads a pinpoint long ball to Lewis on the left wing twice in quick succession.

87 – Deep cross from Todd Kane on the right but a cushioned pass to Vrancic in midfield deals with the danger.

Verdict: Reliable as ever and smooth passing kept City ticking over, without too much panic in the back-line, on a very forgettable night for all involved. Clean sheet among the positives though as Daniel Farke’s team stayed top.

Rating: 7 out of 10