Young Canaries to face Port Vale or Sutton Coldfield in FA Youth Cup

The FA Youth Cup came to an end in the quarter-finals for Norwich last season, losing 3-1 to Birmingham in the snow at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

An away tie against Port Vale or non-league side Sutton Coldfield Town awaits in the third round of the FA Youth Cup for Norwich City Under-18s.

The Canaries have seen their youth team reach the quarter-finals in three of the last six seasons, including their famous 2013 victory, when Chelsea were beaten over two legs in the final.

The youngsters of League Two side Vale are due to host Sutton Coldfield in the second round next Tuesday, with the third round tie due to be played by Saturday, December 15.

The Valiants are based in Stoke-on-Trent and their Vale Park stadium has a capacity of over 19,000. Birmingham side Sutton play in the Northern Premier League, at step three of non-league, and their Coles Lane ground has a capacity of around 2,000.

Last season Norwich were left disappointed to lose 3-1 to Birmingham City in a Carrow Road quarter-final on a snowbound February night, to miss out on a semi-final clash with Chelsea.