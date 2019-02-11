Young Canaries looking to get back on track against Exeter in Premier League Cup

Adam Idah scored his ninth goal of the season as City's U23s were thrashed by West Brom Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Norwich City Under-23s will look to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Premier League Cup knockout stages alive when they take on Exeter at Colney tonight.

David Wright’s squad have drawn two and lost two of their Group D games so far but can draw level on points with second-placed Leicester if they beat the League Two club’s youngsters.

Exeter held the Canaries to a 1-1 draw in Devon at their St James’ Park stadium earlier this season though and also need to win to have hope of progression, as they also have two points from four games.

City play group winners Nottingham Forest on Monday, February 25, who are already through having won all four of their games so far.

The young Canaries also need to get a disappointing 6-2 home loss to West Brom U23s out of their system from their last Premier League Two game earlier this month. Baggies 16-year-old Morgan Rogers scored four goals that night and has since made his first-team debut in the FA Cup.

Tonight’s game is a 7pm kick-off and supporters wishing to attend are encouraged to car-share due to limited parking because of building work at Colney.