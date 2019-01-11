Search

Young Canaries hoping to end long search for a win against Villa

11 January, 2019 - 07:00
Adam Idah was on target at Reading for City's U23s earlier this season Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City Under-23s will try to bring an end to a run of 13 matches without a win when they take on Aston Villa at Colney this evening.

The young Canaries lost 4-3 at Reading on Monday in Premier League Two, with Anthony Spyrou scoring a brace and fellow forward Adam Idah also on target.

That took the duo’s goal tally to eight apiece for the campaign but leaves David Wright’s young squad second from bottom in Division Two, seven points clear of bottom club Sunderland.

Academy manager Steve Weaver stressed in a recent interview that individual development is being given priority over results and league position but the youngsters now haven’t won since beating Newcastle 2-1 at Colney in September.

MORE: Who’s next off the academy production line? Weaver fires Norwich City home truths

The match is a 7pm kick-off but supporters wishing to attend, with the training ground’s new stand now open, are encouraged to car share and check the club’s advice for U23 attendance due to limited parking because of ongoing building work.

