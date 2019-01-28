Would you like City to rival Baggies for loan signing of Murphy?

Poll

Former Canaries winger Jacob Murphy is being linked with West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

West Brom have reportedly made Newcastle’s former Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy their top target ahead of Thursday night’s transfer deadline.

Murphy joined Newcastle in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £10million up front, potentially worth £12.5m in total with add-on fees, after more than a decade with the Canaries.

Brought up in west Norfolk, the academy product was part of the 2013 FA Youth Cup winning team and made his breakthrough during the 2016-17 campaign, with nine goals and six assists from 37 Championship games.

That brought six England U21 caps and a move to Newcastle, the team he and twin brother Josh had supported as youngsters, but is yet to really make an impact.

One goal and three assists from 43 games has left the 23-year-old on the fringes for the Magpies, making 13 appearances this season but just three starts in the Premier League.

He has started three FA Cup games this month but came off in the 72nd minute of a 2-0 home defeat to top-flight rivals Watford in the fourth round on Saturday.

West Midlands newspaper the Expresss & Star report that West Brom boss Darren Moore wants Murphy to boost his team’s promotion hopes, currently sitting fourth and four points adrift of second-placed Norwich, with a game in hand.

Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara is also touted as an option, after a recent incident which saw him arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage after a fight at the Cottagers’ training ground.

City head coach Daniel Farke admitted on Friday that an unexpected dip into the transfer market may now be needed, with fresh injury problems for Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris, and Ben Marshall joining Millwall on loan, leaving his required homegrown options thin on the ground.

“If there is no solution then we work further on with this group but it is necessary to search for some options and we will do this until the last hour of the transfer window,” said Farke. “Perhaps there is a solution we can find in the wide position or full back area.

“I am totally happy with the strikers and the central midfielders and centre backs. We don’t need an option there. But with these injuries we could be a bit short on the wings. We have to stay awake if there is a possibility.

“The homegrown aspect must also be a concern. Carlton and Louis fit that bill. For that perhaps, in the winger position, a homegrown solution to help us add some competition to the squad.

“If we can find a solution that is financially possible then we will do this. But the January market is difficult. All the good players are under contract and those available are pretty often either not playing or coming back from injury.”

