Is this the worst penalty decision ever given against Norwich City?

Trevor Putney makes the challenge that resulted in a controversial penalty for Everton on November 19 1988 Photo: YouTube Archant

As Norwich City travel to Goodison Park for Saturday's Premier League fixture, here's a look back at a decision that would surely have been overturned by VAR.

November 19 1988, and Norwich were leading Everton through a Malcolm Allen header. A pass is played into the box by Graeme Sharp. As Ian Snodin runs onto it, City midfielder Trevor Putney makes the perfect sliding tackle and plays the ball out for a corner.

Nobody claimed a foul: in fact, Everton midfielder Trevor Steven, who was closest to the incident, pointed to the corner flag and ran to take the kick.

The referee John Penrose had other ideas and signalled for a penalty. After waiting for the crowd of angry Canaries to clear, Steven scored from the spot.

The draw denied Norwich a 6th successive away win as they headed for their then highest top-flight position of 4th, under the wise guidance of Dave Stringer.

