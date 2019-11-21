Search

Is this the worst penalty decision ever given against Norwich City?

PUBLISHED: 11:40 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 21 November 2019

Trevor Putney makes the challenge that resulted in a controversial penalty for Everton on November 19 1988 Photo: YouTube

Archant

As Norwich City travel to Goodison Park for Saturday's Premier League fixture, here's a look back at a decision that would surely have been overturned by VAR.

November 19 1988, and Norwich were leading Everton through a Malcolm Allen header. A pass is played into the box by Graeme Sharp. As Ian Snodin runs onto it, City midfielder Trevor Putney makes the perfect sliding tackle and plays the ball out for a corner.

Nobody claimed a foul: in fact, Everton midfielder Trevor Steven, who was closest to the incident, pointed to the corner flag and ran to take the kick.

You may also want to watch:

The referee John Penrose had other ideas and signalled for a penalty. After waiting for the crowd of angry Canaries to clear, Steven scored from the spot.

The draw denied Norwich a 6th successive away win as they headed for their then highest top-flight position of 4th, under the wise guidance of Dave Stringer.

■ What are the worst refereeing decisions you remember against Norwich? Comment below or email steve.downes@archant.co.uk

