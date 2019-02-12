Search

Heavy defeat at Wolves continues difficult season for City U23s

PUBLISHED: 10:14 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 16 February 2019

Norwich City U23s winger Josh Coley was denied by a good save during a 4-0 loss at Wolves Picture: Norwich City

Norwich City U23s winger Josh Coley was denied by a good save during a 4-0 loss at Wolves Picture: Norwich City

Norwich City

It was another night to forget for Norwich City Under-23s, after slumping to a third heavy defeat on the bounce.

The young Canaries were beaten 4-0 at Wolves on Friday night in Premier League Two, falling behind in the seventh minute before Isak Thorvaldsson found the side-netting with a shot after a Tom Scully free-kick.

The hosts, sitting second in Division Two, moved 3-0 ahead before the break. Josh Coley was denied by a good save on the hour but Wolves completed their victory with 10 minutes remaining, with Jon McCracken making a good late save to prevent the scoreline getting worse.

David Wright’s squad have just one win in 19 matches as a young squad continues to persevere in PL2. They return to action on Monday, February 25, when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League Cup (7pm), with the hosts already qualified for the knockout stages and City already out.

City U23s: McCracken; Kamal, Lomas, Statham, Barkarson; Milovanovic, Payne; Thorvaldsson, Scully, Coley (Ahadme 60); Idah. Unused subs: Johnson (GK), Barnes, Mehmeti, McIntosh

