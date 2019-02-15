City U23s head to Wolves looking to bounce back from bad results

Jon McCracken was in goal as Norwich City U23s lost 3-0 to Exeter on Monday night Picture: Norwich City Norwich City

Norwich City’s young under-23 squad travel to Wolves tonight looking to bounce back from two heavy home defeats on the bounce.

A 3-0 defeat to the youngsters of League Two side Exeter saw City eliminated from the Premier League Cup on Monday, following a 6-2 loss to West Brom in Premier League Two earlier this month.

“It was a young side but still their performance levels were nowhere near good enough,” U23s head coach David Wright told City’s website after the Exeter loss. “I think it took us 36 minutes to show any kind of composure in possession of the ball.

“We started to get to grips towards the back end of the first half, and before the second half we spoke about two things that would help us within the game but unfortunately as a group we didn’t carry them out.”

Wolves await at the Premier League club’s Compton Park training ground this evening (7pm), sitting second in Division Two, with Norwich six points clear of bottom side Sunderland.