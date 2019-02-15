Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

City U23s head to Wolves looking to bounce back from bad results

15 February, 2019 - 07:00
Jon McCracken was in goal as Norwich City U23s lost 3-0 to Exeter on Monday night Picture: Norwich City

Jon McCracken was in goal as Norwich City U23s lost 3-0 to Exeter on Monday night Picture: Norwich City

Norwich City

Norwich City’s young under-23 squad travel to Wolves tonight looking to bounce back from two heavy home defeats on the bounce.

A 3-0 defeat to the youngsters of League Two side Exeter saw City eliminated from the Premier League Cup on Monday, following a 6-2 loss to West Brom in Premier League Two earlier this month.

“It was a young side but still their performance levels were nowhere near good enough,” U23s head coach David Wright told City’s website after the Exeter loss. “I think it took us 36 minutes to show any kind of composure in possession of the ball.

“We started to get to grips towards the back end of the first half, and before the second half we spoke about two things that would help us within the game but unfortunately as a group we didn’t carry them out.”

Wolves await at the Premier League club’s Compton Park training ground this evening (7pm), sitting second in Division Two, with Norwich six points clear of bottom side Sunderland.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo near Eye

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo near Eye

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Running column: Sit around drinking tea or run 18 miles in 50mph winds? It’s no contest for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Brexit Party founder, friend of Nigel Farage, and Norfolk resident - who is Catherine Blaiklock?

Catherine Blaiklock, Brexit Party founder. Photo: Andrew McMeekin Photography

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists