Norwich City transfer rumours: Wildschut to end Bolton loan early and join Sheffield United

Yanic Wildschut's positive start to his loan at Bolton has tailed off Picture: Dave Howarth/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City outcast Yanic Wildschut will reportedly cut short his unsuccessful loan at Bolton to join one of the Canaries’ promotion rivals.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is interested in taking the Dutch winger on loan for the second half of the Championship campaign, as the Blades look to remain in the promotion mix.

That’s according to The Sun on Sunday, with Wildschut having played in just three of lowly Bolton’s last 11 league matches, not even being named on the bench for the last three.

When his loan to Bolton was announced Norwich did state that there was the possibility of the deal finishing in January if required, with the 27-year-old’s contract situation thought to be a major factor.

Wildschut was signed from Wigan in a deal worth around £4million in January 2017, with the potential for the deal to be worth up to £7m if he had been a success.

Signed during the latter stages of Alex Neil’s reign, Wildschut signed a contract until the summer of 2019 but with the option of a further year, leaving the possibility of City being able to sell the speedy forward if he can find form and generate interest.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international made 20 appearances under Daniel Farke last season before being sent out on loan to Cardiff, playing a bit-part role for Neil Warnock’s team but not being signed for their Premier League adventure.

However, just five of those games were starts under Farke – including, perhaps crucially, scoring the only goal in City’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United in September 2017.

Wildschut has scored twice in 17 games for 21st placed Bolton so would presumably jump at the chance to join the fourth placed Blades, who are four points behind Norwich in the table.

The report has emerged despite Sheffield United signing Everton youngster Kieran Dowell on loan in recent days, an attacking midfielder who scored nine goals in 38 games for Nottingham Forest last season.