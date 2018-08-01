Wildschut eyes regular action at Bolton with his Premier League hopes dashed by Canaries spell

Published: 10:00 AM August 1, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Yanic Wildschut in pre-season action for Norwich against Paderborn before his loan switch to Bolton Picture: Focus Images/Focus Images - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Yanic Wildschut had his sights set on the Premier League when he joined Norwich City but now the Dutchman just wants to get back to regular football at Bolton.

The winger has joined Wanderers on a season-long loan, potentially bringing an end to his Canaries career, with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Wildschut was a deadline day signing under Alex Neil in January 2017 in a £4million deal which could have risen to £7m but went on to score just twice in 29 games.

The 26-year-old was loaned to Cardiff by Daniel Farke for the second half of last season but made only three starts as the Bluebirds earned promotion to the top flight.

'When I went to Norwich it was because I wanted to push for the Premier League but so much happened – the manager changed, he had a totally different view of football,' Wildschut said, ahead of the Trotters' opening game at West Brom on Saturday.

'I knew it would be difficult. And in the last one-and-half years I have not played enough.

'This is my chance. Playing is the most important thing – I just have to prove I am the main man on the left side.

'There are some really good wingers here. It won't be easy but I want to succeed. I need a chance to show what I can do and attack defenders.'

Bolton avoided relegation to League One by just two points last season under Phil Parkinson, having had a transfer embargo last summer which restricted their development after promotion.

With rumours of foreign investment not yet coming to fruition, Wildschut sought out former Wigan team-mates for advice before agreeing his loan deal.

'I have heard about things going on at the club but I have been in places like that before and the important thing is that the lads are not influenced by it,' he added, speaking to the Bolton News.

'I text Alfie (Adam Le Fondre) and Andy Taylor because I'd played with them and asked what the club and the training was like. Every day after that Alfie was texting me asking 'is it sorted?'

'Now he's claiming to be Agent Alf. We got along well when I was at Wigan, so it's nice to see familiar faces.'