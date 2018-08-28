Poll

Who took their FA Cup opportunity for City – and who wasted their chance to shine?

Pompey defender Anton Walkes denied City striker Dennis Srbeny with a timely tackle in the FA Cup third round Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Opportunities to impress were offered up by Daniel Farke during Norwich City’s home tie against lower level Portsmouth in the FA Cup, but how many of his fringe players made the most of that chance?

The Canaries’ head coach made eight changes to his starting XI for the third round tie, which finished in a 1-0 loss to the League One visitors, due to a late goal from Andre Green in the fifth minute of added time for Pompey.

Here’s how the match unfolded for the players trying to earn more Championship game time...

Michael McGovern

Fifth cup start of the campaign for the Northern Ireland international, one fine save from Jamal Lowe but twice bailed out by Christoph Zimmermann after misjudgments in the second half. Tidy enough distribution but the 34-year-old looks likely to continue providing cover for Tim Krul until his contract expires in the summer.

Felix Passlack (replaced by Hernandez, 85)

Some bright involvement in attacks but with little end product, while too many crosses came in from his side and aerial limitations are obvious. Borussia Dortmund loanee is yet to make a league appearance and looks unlikely to unless there are injury issues, although still only 20 so has room to improve.

Grant Hanley

Red card may have been a touch harsh but charged into a hard tackle unnecessarily as the last man, giving the referee a decision to make. Will now serve a one-game ban and miss the league game at West Brom, holding up the club captain’s return from three months out with a thigh injury further, having signed a new long-term contract in November.

Ben Marshall (replaced by Klose, 78)

Bright start but had to drop to left-back after Hanley’s red card, where he persevered but again looked vulnerable to aerial balls. First appearance since August and Birmingham are reportedly interested in a January loan, so will want first-team assurances if he’s to stick around.

Fit-again midfielder Kenny McLean made an encouraging return for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Fit-again midfielder Kenny McLean made an encouraging return for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Kenny McLean

Vital 90 minutes on the comeback trail for the Scotland international, bringing plenty of energy in central midfield, with his trusty left foot looking an asset. Probably best suited to a more attacking role though and may have to stay patient, particularly as he doesn’t count as a homegrown player. Failed to beat the wall with a late free-kick.

Tom Trybull

Solid performance built on league display during draw at Brentford – and may well be needed at West Brom with Alex Tettey’s injury issue. Needs games to find his rhythm but a decent shift, with concerns about a lack of pace still in the mix. Made an important block from a powerful Gareth Evans shot late in the first half.

Dennis Srbeny (replaced by Pukki, 85)

Missed a golden chance just before the hour after being freed by Todd Cantwell, but took another touch rather than test the keeper from close range and allowed time for Anton Walkes to tackle back. Worked hard in unfamiliar attacking midfield role but looked a bit rusty.

Jordan Rhodes

Appeared isolated for much of the game, with City down to 10. Denied by a brave block from Jack Whatmough in the 35th minute and crossed for big late chance that saw Cantwell’s header well saved. Loan striker is nine games without a goal now so must fight against frustration as he provides cover for Teemu Pukki.

